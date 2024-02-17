Glacier Peak’s Baldwin ties county record with 3rd title at Mat Classic XXXV

Athletes wrestle during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Everett’s Mia Cienega xnamex and Silas’ Tru Willis wrestle during the 4A/3A girls 190-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Fans cheer during the Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Karianne Baldwin and Chief Sealth’s Sophia Andreini wrestle during the 4A/3A girls 125-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kamryn Mason and Moses’ Lake Ashley Naranjo wrestle during the 4A/3A girls 110-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kamryn Mason prepares to wrestle Moses’ Lake Ashley Naranjo in the 4A/3A girls 110-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Gil Mossburg and Moses Lake’s Dayton Regan wrestle during the 4A boys 150-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Karianne Baldwin celebrates winning the 4A/3A girls 125-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXV on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

TACOMA — History was made Saturday night at Mat Classic XXXV.

Glacier Peak’s Karianne Baldwin claimed her third career state championship, tying 2023 Marysville Pilchuck graduate Alivia White for the Snohomish County girls record. Baldwin capped her third consecutive title in a 5-2 decision over Chief Sealth senior Sophia Andreini in the Class 3A/4A 125-pound bracket.

“Amazing,” said a pumped-up Baldwin after winning her third state championship. “(Andreini) was strong and a lot shorter than me, so I knew I wasn’t going to take any shots. I was just going to work my front-head lock, and that’s what I did.

“I knew about Alivia; we’re friends,” Baldwin added, “but I wasn’t really thinking about (tying the record). I just wanted to win my title.”

Glacier Peak coach Jordan Gere, who has trained Baldwin since she was in middle school, said Baldwin “is the heart and key of why our program has been so successful.”

Gere added she’s also a two-time academic state champion. Baldwin’s ability to balance athletics and schoolwork sets the expectation for Grizzlies wrestling, and Gere said as much as she’ll be missed, “she’s leaving a legacy for us.”

Senior teammates Hannah Hader and Bobbi Jack and freshman Marissa Denke joined Baldwin on the podium representing Glacier Peak. Hader (120 pounds) and Jack (140 pounds) both placed fifth and Denke (155 pounds) third, helping to lead the Grizzlies to a third-place team finish at 95 points. Peninsula finished first with 122 points.

“We talk a lot about believing and family,” Gere said. “These girls have meshed together. … The team score comes with it when they start to believe and support each other. … It’s really cool to see the way our programs have developed, both boys and girls. … And these three seniors that we got that all placed, they’re the reason that we’re successful.”

Other local finalists

Lake Stevens sophomore Kamryn Mason was pinned by undefeated Moses Lake senior Ashley Naranjo in the first period of the 3A/4A 110-pound final.

Everett sophomore Mia Cienega fell by second-period pin to undefeated Silas junior Tru Williams in the 3A/4A 190-pound final.