Community roundup: Glacier Peak grad captures gold at swim worlds

Edmonds College head coach Kyle Gray celebrates a win over Everett Community College on Feb. 7 at Seaview Gym in Lynnwood. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Glacier Peak High School alum Matt King swims for the United States in the men’s 400-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Matt King is a world gold medalist.

The Glacier Peak High School graduate won gold at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, as a member of the United States’ victorious men’s 400-meter medley relay team.

King, swimming the freestyle leg, anchored the U.S. to a convincing victory in the final. The U.S. won in a time of 3 minutes, 29.80 seconds, which was 1.43 seconds faster than second-place Netherlands. King was given a 0.71-second lead, then stretched that lead out as his split time of 47.32 was the second-fastest among the freestylers.

King also won a bronze last week as he was part of the U.S. mixed 400 freestyle relay that finished third in a time of 3:22.28. That gave King a haul of three medals from worlds, as the previous week he won bronze in the men’s 400 freestyle relay.

In his individual events, King placed seventh in the 100 freestyle in a time of 48.06, and his semifinal time of 21.99 in the 50 freestyle ranked him 14th, meaning he did not advance to the final.

EdC coach Gray reaches 200-win milestone

Kyle Gray, the head coach of the Edmonds College men’s basketball team, notched his 200th victory with the Tritons when Edmonds defeated Skagit Valley College 67-61 Saturday in Mount Vernon.

Gray, who’s in his 11th season at Edmonds, has a career record of 200-116 (including 93-58 in North Region play), making him the fastest to 200 wins in school history. During his time he’s led the Tritons to two North Region titles and eight Northwest Athletic Conference tournaments, reaching the NWAC championship game in 2013 and 2015.

Gray is hoping to add to his accolades this season. Edmonds is currently in first place in the North Region at 8-3, and the Tritons are 18-8 overall.

EvCC, EdC ranked in preseason softball/baseball polls

Both the Everett Community College and Edmonds College softball and baseball teams found themselves in the top 10 in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s preseason coaches poll.

In the softball poll Everett, which tied for fifth at last year’s NWAC tournament, came in at No. 5. Edmonds, which also qualified for last year’s NWAC tournament, was ranked No. 9.

In the baseball poll Edmonds, which advanced to last year’s NWAC tournament, came in at No. 7, while Everett was right behind at No. 8.

If you have an item for the community sports roundup, email Nick Patterson at npatterson@heraldnet.com.