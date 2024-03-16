Prep boys soccer: 5 things to watch for the 2024 season in Snohomish County

Shorewood’s Isaak Abraham battles for the ball during the game against Ballard on May 18, 2023 in Shoreline. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ian Friedrichsen (center left) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the game against Bothell on May 11, 2023 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Archbishop Murphy’s Gabe Herrera (10) slides to knock the ball away from Edmonds-Woodway’s Ben Hanson during a match on March 28, 2023, in Edmonds. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Richard Duncan (3) moves with the ball during a game against Southridge on May 20, 2023, in Edmonds. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

The prep boys soccer season is underway.

Below are storylines to follow as local teams hit the pitch and find their shape in the coming weeks.

Can Edmonds-Woodway maintain its Wesco dominance despite graduating half a squad?

The Warriors finished third in districts and advanced to the state round of 16 in 2022. Edmonds-Woodway carried that momentum into the 2023 season where it set new school records. Not only did the team repeat a third-place district finish, it was Wesco 3A/2A league champion, a feat that hadn’t occurred in 20 years, and it placed fourth at state, marking the program’s second final-four appearance since 1990.

Last season, then first-year head coach Jason Hanson led his team to an 18-3-2 overall record, ending the regular season 14-0-1. Midfielder Ben Hanson had 13 goals and 16 assists, helping him earn All-Wesco Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Without Ben Hanson and six other graduated All-Wesco first-team players, Edmonds-Woodway looks to its 10 varsity returners to take the reins this season. Some players include defender/forward Richard Duncan who had 11 goals and five assists last season, forward Andrew Montero (six goals, one assist), midfielder Anand Raghu (five goals, three assists), defender Kincaid Sund (three goals, one assist) and midfielder/forward Alex Plumis (two goals, four assists).

Edmonds-Woodway currently holds a 2-0-0 overall record and is 1-0-0 in league play.

Can Archbishop Murphy make another successful postseason run?

For more than 20 years the Wildcats boys soccer program has created a name for itself in Snohomish County and around the state.

Archbishop Murphy has been state champion four times since 2000: three in Class 2A and once in B/1A. Murphy was also runner-up in 2006, fourth in 2009, third in 2012 and a competitor in the round of 16 and quarterfinals several other outings. To put it simply, the school appeared at the state tournament every year between 2009-2018.

Excluding 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, Murphy didn’t qualify for state in 2019 or 2022 but advanced to the round of 16 in 2023.

The Wildcats are also five-time district champions, two-time runners-up and three-time third-place finishers all since 2010.

Murphy graduated just two of its 11 starters from last year’s playoff team, so it arrives this season with an experienced squad. Head coach Mike Bartley said the bulk of his team’s goals last year were scored by a handful of players, not just one or two, showcasing the program’s scoring depth.

Murphy opened its season with a 2-1 win over Marysville Getchell on March 14.

What teams pose the biggest threat to the Shoreline schools?

It’s accurate to note Shorecrest and Shorewood are solid competitors in Wesco 3A/2A and in the state.

Shorecrest finished second in districts while Shorewood lost in the consolations in 2022. Shorecrest then reached the state round of 16 that year. Roles reversed in 2023 as Shorewood placed first in districts while Shorecrest finished fifth. Both squads reached the second round of state last season.

Two programs outside of Edmonds-Woodway that could wreak havoc to the Shoreline schools are Monroe and Mountlake Terrace.

Monroe had one All-Wesco selection last year, second-team defender Gavin Nolan, who is one of eight seniors returning for the Bearcats. Monroe finished third in the 2022 district tournament knocking out Shorewood, and it went on to place third at state. The Bearcats repeated as third-place district finishers in 2023 but lost in the opening round at state.

Mountlake Terrace did not advance to districts in 2022 but made a respectable run in 2023. The Hawks eliminated Marysville Pilchuck and upset Shorecrest in the quarterfinals before falling just short of a state berth with a loss to Monroe in PKs and another to Shorecrest in the winner-to-state, loser-out fifth-place game.

Shorecrest, Shorewood, Monroe and Mountlake Terrace all currently hold 1-0-0 league records.

Do Wesco 4A boys teams have the postseason stamina to match KingCo’s bi-district strength?

Glacier Peak, Jackson, Kamiak, Lake Stevens and Mariner have gotten the best of each other in Wesco 4A for many years. Qualifying for the state tournament was never a guarantee, but the chances to advance were reasonable.

When Wesco and KingCo merged to form a 4A bi-district tournament in 2019, the road to state for the Wesco squads became challenging. Jackson finished first and Mariner fifth in the 2019 Wes-King 4A district tournament, but since then Wesco 4A programs have dealt with postseason struggles.

Kamiak placed fifth and was the only Wesco 4A representative to advance to state from the 2022 bi-district tournament. The Knights reached the quarterfinals that season. No Wesco 4A team claimed any of the four state berths in 2023, and Kamiak’s win over Redmond in 2022 is the only victory by a Wesco team over a KingCo squad in 12 matchups spanning the past two district tournaments.

Jackson progressed the furthest in districts last year but lost in double overtime in the winner-to-state, loser-out third-place game. This season Jackson returns All-Wesco first-team midfielder Archie Dhima and second-teamers forward Jaden Oguda and midfielders Brady McPherson and Ander Lizaso-Lacabe.

Glacier Peak returns seven starters and 16 varsity players. Lake Stevens put out a young squad last season and returns 10 players including a strong sophomore group, four of whom made the starting lineup.

Despite the past results, Glacier Peak opened this season with wins over KingCo squads Bothell and North Creek while Kamiak beat Redmond and tied with Bothell, all giving hint to how the bi-district tournament could play out later this year.

One less state berth for 3A and 2A, one extra for 4A

Five state berths are up for grabs for 4A schools in District 1 and 2, one more than last year, giving Wesco 4A squads a greater chance at navigating a path through their tough bi-district tournament.

Four state berths are available for 3A schools in District 1, one less than last season. Will regulars Edmonds-Woodway, Monroe, Shorecrest and Shorewood fill those spots?

There are only two state berths for 2A schools in District 1, one less than last year, making the trek through districts that much tougher for locals Archbishop Murphy, Cedarcrest and Lakewood.