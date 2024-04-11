Everett Stampede aims to become a Western-themed tradition

Silvano Alves rides his bull into the arena as the chute opens during the PBR Everett Invitational at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Country dance instructor Jen Workman, left, and husband Brian Workman, right, go through steps on stage with a country dance class at Normanna Lodge on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People go through dance steps during country dance lessons at Normanna Lodge on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Country dance instructor Jen Workman, left, and husband Brian Workman, right, go through steps with a country dance class at Normanna Lodge on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Matt Stewart, left, and Janice Ayala, right, spin during country dance lessons at Normanna Lodge on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Everett, Washington. Normanna Lodge will be hosting country dance next Tuesday during PBR Stampede. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Everett’s biggest annual bull riding event is going to be a little beefier this year.

In concert with Professional Bull Riders, the Everett Stampede next week could turn into an annual cowboy tradition in Everett.

“To create this whole event, a weeklong event around (PBR) — it’s our inaugural year, so we’re keeping it small, but people have been jumping on board,” said Sherry Jennings, a spokesperson for the APEX Art & Culture Center. “And so we’re really excited about that.”

It’s a Western-themed week surrounding the two-night rodeo at Angel of the Winds Arena.

And organizers feel it’s a showcase of what Everett has to offer.

“I’m bullish on Everett and I think it’s a really healthy, healthy time because we’re seeing private citizens and private organizations rolling up their sleeves and getting in on the work with us,” said Tyler Chism, a program manager with the city of Everett.

The weekly Two-Step Tuesday will kick off the Everett Stampede from 7 to 10 p.m. April 16 at the Normanna Lodge, 2725 Oakes Ave., Everett. The event has a $10 cover.

The Professional Bull Riders event is set for 7:45 p.m. April 17 and 18 at the arena.

Country karaoke is on tap at Lucky Dime at 7 p.m. April 18.

Dalton Dover, of The Voice fame, will perform at 7 p.m. April 19 at APEX.

Merle Haggard’s sons Ben and Noel Haggard will perform at 7 p.m. April 20 at APEX.

The idea for a larger event around the PBR stop grew from a conversation between APEX staff and Everett Music Initiative founder Ryan Crowther, whose organization also curates and hosts the annual Fisherman’s Village Music Festival.

APEX already had country music scheduled for April 19 and saw a chance for a tie-in to PBR. And the Everett Chamber of Commerce approached Jennifer Workman, the DJ and dance instructor for the weekly Two-Step Tuesday.

Their event has seen a consistent draw, Workman said.

“It’s a great way to let people know we’re here,” she said.

Angel of the Winds Arena got involved, too. The city provided a small grant for marketing, Chism said. Chism often works as a liaison between city government and private entertainment.

Jennings thinks Everett is “on the up and up.”

“It’s what Seattle was 20 years ago, when things were hitting things were hot,” she said. “So it’s really exciting to see people come up to Everett and say, ‘Hey, it’s only you know, half an hour drive up the road and we can go see all this music.’”

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.