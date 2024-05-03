Everett to use $2.2M for Holly neighborhood’s first park

Trees on the lot of a proposed park rise above a street sign at the intersection of Holly Drive and 100th Street SW on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Backyards are seen through a small patch of woods on the site of a proposed park at the intersection of Holly Drive and 100th Street SW on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin gives an address to the city council of her proposed 2024 budget at the Everett Police Department North Precinct in Everett, Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A cyclist crosses the road near the proposed site of a new park, left, at the intersection of Holly Drive and 100th Street SW on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — South Everett’s Holly neighborhood is set to get its first park, thanks to $2.2 million in grants from Snohomish County.

In April, the City Council accepted county grants to purchase 2.1 acres at the southeast corner of Holly Drive and 100th Street SW to create the “Holly Neighborhood Nature Park.”

The park is set to double as a stormwater facility, making it the first of its kind in Everett, city documents say. To create the park, the city plans to purchase and demolish three single-family homes. It also hopes to purchase a portion of two properties occupied by condominiums for a native growth protection area and rehabilitate it. The three condominiums themselves will “not be touched,” city spokesperson Kathleen Baxter said Tuesday.

The park is still in its early stages and a timeline for completion hasn’t been finalized, city spokesperson Simone Tarver said in an email Wednesday.

“Right now, we are in the acquisition phase,” Tarver said. “If/when we acquire the needed properties, we will start working on finding funding for development. Then — once we have determined funding, the Parks team will be engaging in public outreach as they move into the design process.”

Park amenities could include “nature trails, lookouts, gathering destinations and nature play areas, as well as enhanced native plantings and constructed wetlands,” city documents state. “Interpretive signage will educate visitors about the natural features of the site, the value of preserving urban forested areas and the stormwater management benefits the park will provide.”

The city plans to keep 75% of the property in its natural, forested state.

After signing the agreement with the county accepting the grant funds, the city has two years to purchase the properties, the contract reads.

Money for the park comes from the Snohomish County Conservation Futures Property Tax Fund. In December, the Snohomish County Council awarded Everett the money for the project.

Linda War Bonnet, co-chair of the Holly Westmont Neighborhood Association, is “optimistic” about the new park.

“I’m pleased to see the current plan prioritizes park development in underserved areas,” War Bonnet said in an email Tuesday.

But she is concerned about safety.

“The safety of accessing the park is a primary concern,” she added. “My understanding is that the City is working on the development of 100th ST SW… However, the current layout of the intersection poses risks, with up to nine cars vying for right-of-way and pedestrians often in harm’s way. I’ve personally witnessed several close calls, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety measures.”

In 2022, an 80-year-old man died crossing Evergreen Way near 100th Street SW when a driver hit him.

“The park’s location is in a high-density area, so it will benefit so many families,” War Bonnet said. “However, it’s essential that we continue to advocate for measures that prioritize safety and inclusivity, ensuring that the park becomes a welcoming space for all residents.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the city’s plans to purchase properties in the area.

Ashley Nash: 425-339-3037; ashley.nash@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @ash_nash00.