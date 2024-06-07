A promenade through Everett’s popular Sorticulture garden festival
Published 2:10 pm Friday, June 7, 2024
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Nedra Vranish, left, and Karen Thordarson, right browse colorful glass flowers at Fuse4U during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Nedra Vranish, left, and Karen Thordarson, right, browse colorful glass flowers at Fuse4U during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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A salmon metal work is available at Forgeress Ironworks during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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A man waits in line with a plant at the Antique Rose Farm nursery during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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A person picks out a hummingbird to purchase from Finches and Friends during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Koda Bishop, 3, eats pizza and sits in a cart with plants during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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People listen to a talk on hydrangeas during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Two men carry a large metal work through Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Sunlight reflects through glass art at Merrilee Moore Glass during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Colorful flowers available at Alpine Gardens during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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People walk through Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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A person pauses to look at an art piece during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Benjamin Elen, 3, hands his mother a flower basket he picked out during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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The sun illuminates a Venus fly trap during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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A woman picks out a glass flower from FUSE4U during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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People pause to look at a salmon metal work during Sorticulture on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
EVERETT — Hundreds of people turned out for the first day of Sorticulture under blue skies Friday.
The garden festival overtakes downtown Everett for three days each summer.
Here’s a gallery of the festivities.