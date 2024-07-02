Essential summer weekend getaways on the US West Coast

A brilliant Milky Way reflects in Crater Lake, in Crater Lake National Park, Oregon.

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The waters around the San Juan Islands, Wash., are among the best places in the world to see orcas.

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The San Juan Islands in Washington offer dramatic landscapes from mountaintop to sea.

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Summer is made for exploring and fortunately here on the West Coast, you have must-visit destinations in every direction!

WASHINGTON

1. San Juan Islands, Wash.

While technically requiring a ferry ride, a trip to the San Juan Islands starts with a beautiful drive through northern Washington to the ferry terminal.

Weekend activities in the San Juan Islands:

Whale watching: The waters around the San Juan Islands are among the best places in the world to see orcas. Several companies offer whale-watching tours, particularly from May to October.

The waters around the San Juan Islands are among the best places in the world to see orcas. Several companies offer whale-watching tours, particularly from May to October. Kayaking and boating: Kayaking is a popular way to explore the quiet coves and rugged coastlines of the islands. Boat rentals and guided tours are available, offering a unique perspective of the islands and wildlife.

Kayaking is a popular way to explore the quiet coves and rugged coastlines of the islands. Boat rentals and guided tours are available, offering a unique perspective of the islands and wildlife. Hiking and biking: The islands offer numerous trails and country roads ideal for hiking and biking. Moran State Park on Orcas Island features miles of trails and the highest point in the islands, Mount Constitution, with spectacular views.

The islands offer numerous trails and country roads ideal for hiking and biking. Moran State Park on Orcas Island features miles of trails and the highest point in the islands, Mount Constitution, with spectacular views. Art and culture: The islands have a vibrant arts scene, with numerous galleries, studios and theatres. The San Juan Islands Museum of Art on San Juan Island and Orcas Island’s Artworks are centres of the local arts community.

The islands have a vibrant arts scene, with numerous galleries, studios and theatres. The San Juan Islands Museum of Art on San Juan Island and Orcas Island’s Artworks are centres of the local arts community. Dining and shopping: Each of the main islands has a distinct town centre with a variety of shops and restaurants. Fresh seafood, local produce and artisan crafts are readily available.

Each of the main islands has a distinct town centre with a variety of shops and restaurants. Fresh seafood, local produce and artisan crafts are readily available. Historical sites: Explore American and English Camps on San Juan Island, which tell the story of the “Pig War” boundary dispute between the U.S. and Britain. The islands are also lined with lighthouses and Indigenous history.

Explore American and English Camps on San Juan Island, which tell the story of the “Pig War” boundary dispute between the U.S. and Britain. The islands are also lined with lighthouses and Indigenous history. Relaxation: The natural scenic beauty of the islands is perfect for those looking to unwind. The slow-paced, friendly atmosphere allows visitors to breathe and relax.

2. Olympic Peninsula, Washington

From rainforests to long coastlines, Olympic Peninsula and Olympic National Park highlights include Hurricane Ridge, the Hoh Rain Forest and scenic beaches. It’s a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking a peaceful retreat from the hustle of city life.

Distance from nearby cities:

From Seattle: About 125 to 160 kilometres (80 to 100 miles) to the eastern part of the peninsula, depending on your specific destination. The drive typically takes about two to three hours, including a ferry ride across Puget Sound to Bainbridge Island or a drive around Puget Sound via the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

About 125 to 160 kilometres (80 to 100 miles) to the eastern part of the peninsula, depending on your specific destination. The drive typically takes about two to three hours, including a ferry ride across Puget Sound to Bainbridge Island or a drive around Puget Sound via the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. From Portland: Approximately 270 to 400 km (170 to 250 miles) to various points on the peninsula, with drive times ranging from three to five hours, depending on the destination.

Weekend Activities on the Olympic Peninsula

Beachcombing and coastal hikes: The rugged Pacific coastline features dramatic sea stacks and expansive beaches ideal for hiking and beachcombing, particularly along Rialto Beach and the beaches around La Push.

The rugged Pacific coastline features dramatic sea stacks and expansive beaches ideal for hiking and beachcombing, particularly along Rialto Beach and the beaches around La Push. Water activities: Kayaking and canoeing are popular on the lakes and in the coastal areas of the peninsula. Lake Crescent is a stunning glacial lake known for its crystal-clear blue waters, ideal for kayaking and fishing.

Kayaking and canoeing are popular on the lakes and in the coastal areas of the peninsula. Lake Crescent is a stunning glacial lake known for its crystal-clear blue waters, ideal for kayaking and fishing. Wildlife watching: The region is a hotspot for bird watching and wildlife spotting, with opportunities to see elk in the Hoh Rain Forest, whales off the coast, and a variety of birds in the many protected areas.

The region is a hotspot for bird watching and wildlife spotting, with opportunities to see elk in the Hoh Rain Forest, whales off the coast, and a variety of birds in the many protected areas. Cultural exploration: Visit the Makah Museum in Neah Bay to learn about the native Makah tribe, or explore the historical logging towns like Forks, which is also famous for its association with the “Twilight” book series.

Visit the Makah Museum in Neah Bay to learn about the native Makah tribe, or explore the historical logging towns like Forks, which is also famous for its association with the “Twilight” book series. Hot springs: Soak in the natural hot springs at Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort, which offers both hot pools and a resort for a relaxing retreat.

Soak in the natural hot springs at Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort, which offers both hot pools and a resort for a relaxing retreat. Photography: The diverse landscapes provide ample opportunities for photographers to capture stunning images of everything from misty forests to rugged coastal vistas.

The diverse landscapes provide ample opportunities for photographers to capture stunning images of everything from misty forests to rugged coastal vistas. Port Townsend: Known for its well-preserved Victorian buildings and vibrant arts scene, Port Townsend offers a charming escape with boutiques, galleries, and restaurants.

From Seattle: About 160 km (100 miles) to Anacortes, where you take the ferry. The drive to Anacortes is approximately 1.5 to 2 hours, and the ferry ride to the main islands (San Juan Island, Orcas Island, Lopez Island) can take another 1 to 2 hours, depending on the destination and wait times for the ferry.

OREGON

1. Cannon Beach in Oregon is a quaint and picturesque seaside town famous for it coastal views, including the iconic Haystack Rock, one of Oregon’s most recognizable landmarks.

Weekend activities at Cannon Beach:

Beach activities: The expansive sandy beach is ideal for walking, picnicking, and flying kites. The low tide reveals tide pools around Haystack Rock, where you can observe starfish, crabs, and sea anemones.

The expansive sandy beach is ideal for walking, picnicking, and flying kites. The low tide reveals tide pools around Haystack Rock, where you can observe starfish, crabs, and sea anemones. Haystack Rock: This massive sea stack rises 235 feet above the beach and is accessible by foot at low tide. It’s a protected marine garden and a bird sanctuary, offering close views of tufted puffins, especially from early spring to mid-summer.

This massive sea stack rises 235 feet above the beach and is accessible by foot at low tide. It’s a protected marine garden and a bird sanctuary, offering close views of tufted puffins, especially from early spring to mid-summer. Hiking: Nearby Ecola State Park offers excellent hiking trails with breathtaking views of the coastline. Trails such as the Clatsop Loop Trail and the longer Tillamook Head Trail provide a mix of forest and ocean vistas.

Nearby Ecola State Park offers excellent hiking trails with breathtaking views of the coastline. Trails such as the Clatsop Loop Trail and the longer Tillamook Head Trail provide a mix of forest and ocean vistas. Art and culture: Cannon Beach is known for its thriving arts scene, featuring numerous galleries and artists’ studios. The town hosts several annual events, such as the Sandcastle Contest in June and a Stormy Weather Arts Festival in November.

Cannon Beach is known for its thriving arts scene, featuring numerous galleries and artists’ studios. The town hosts several annual events, such as the Sandcastle Contest in June and a Stormy Weather Arts Festival in November. Shopping and dining: The town’s charming downtown area is lined with boutiques, specialty shops, and cozy eateries. Seafood is a highlight here, with many restaurants offering fresh local catches.

The town’s charming downtown area is lined with boutiques, specialty shops, and cozy eateries. Seafood is a highlight here, with many restaurants offering fresh local catches. Photography: With its dramatic natural scenery, Cannon Beach is a magnet for photographers, particularly at sunrise or sunset when the lighting adds a magical quality to the landscape.

With its dramatic natural scenery, Cannon Beach is a magnet for photographers, particularly at sunrise or sunset when the lighting adds a magical quality to the landscape. Relaxation: Beyond its physical activities, Cannon Beach is perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat to enjoy the sound of the waves and the serene environment.

Distance from nearby cities:

From Portland: About 130 km (80 miles), roughly a 1.5-hour drive, making it an easy day trip or weekend getaway destination.

From Salem: Approximately 185 km (115 miles), or about 2 hours by car.

From Eugene: Around 280 km (180 miles), with a driving time of about 3.5 hours.

2. Crater Lake National Park

Home to the deepest lake in the USA, Crater Lake is a must-visit for its breathtaking views and striking blue water, surrounded by sheer cliffs nearly 2,000 feet high.

It’s the deepest lake in the United States and was formed approximately 7,700 years ago by the collapse of the volcano Mount Mazama.

Weekend activities at Crater Lake:

Rim drive: This 55 km (33 mile) drive around the caldera has views of the lake and access to over 30 scenic overlooks. It’s perfect for those who love scenic drives and photography.

This 55 km (33 mile) drive around the caldera has views of the lake and access to over 30 scenic overlooks. It’s perfect for those who love scenic drives and photography. Boat tours: These tours take you closer to the lake’s surface and include a stop at Wizard Island, a cinder cone inside the lake where you can hike and explore. Note that boat tours require a descent (and later ascent) of about 700 feet down to the lake’s surface, which can be strenuous.

These tours take you closer to the lake’s surface and include a stop at Wizard Island, a cinder cone inside the lake where you can hike and explore. Note that boat tours require a descent (and later ascent) of about 700 feet down to the lake’s surface, which can be strenuous. Hiking: Several trails range from easy walks to more strenuous hikes. Popular hikes include the Garfield Peak Trail and the Cleetwood Cove Trail, the latter being the only legal access to the lake shore.

Several trails range from easy walks to more strenuous hikes. Popular hikes include the Garfield Peak Trail and the Cleetwood Cove Trail, the latter being the only legal access to the lake shore. Stargazing: The park’s remote location and minimal light pollution make it an ideal spot for stargazing. The clear nights can offer spectacular views of the Milky Way and other celestial objects.

The park’s remote location and minimal light pollution make it an ideal spot for stargazing. The clear nights can offer spectacular views of the Milky Way and other celestial objects. Photography: The park is a photographer’s dream with its panoramic views, especially during sunrise and sunset when the colours change dramatically.

The park is a photographer’s dream with its panoramic views, especially during sunrise and sunset when the colours change dramatically. Visitor centers: The Rim Village Visitor Center and the Steel Visitor Center offer exhibits on the park’s geological history, cultural history, and local wildlife. They are excellent starting points for first-time visitors.

The Rim Village Visitor Center and the Steel Visitor Center offer exhibits on the park’s geological history, cultural history, and local wildlife. They are excellent starting points for first-time visitors. Cultural and historical talks: The park offers ranger-led programs that delve into the natural and cultural history of Crater Lake and the surrounding areas.

Distance from nearby cities:

From Portland: About 400 km (250 miles), or about 4 to 4.5 hours by car.

From Salem: Approximately 350 km (220 miles), with a driving time of about 3.5 to 4 hours.

From Eugene: Around 275 km (170 miles), typically a 3 to 3.5-hour drive.

From Medford: Just about 130 km (80 miles) away, making it the closest major city to Crater Lake, with a drive time of around 1.5 hours.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of our getaway feature when we head to California!

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!