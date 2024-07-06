COVID pills ‘sold out everywhere’ in Snohomish County, patients say

COVID-19 remains below the county’s transmission alert threshold for emergency room visits. (Provided by the Snohomish County Health Department)

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Paxlovid pills in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 6, 2021. As COVID cases crept up over the summer and new variants have emerged, the basics of preventing and managing the virus have come back into focus — including a critical tool for warding off severe disease and death: the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

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EVERETT — When Mark Hegeberg caught COVID-19 this week, a doctor prescribed Paxlovid. Hegeberg went to pick up the medication, but it was out of stock at his usual Rite Aid in Mill Creek.

He called around to dozens of local pharmacies.

“It’s sold out everywhere,” Hegeberg, 67, wrote in an email Monday.

Doctors often prescribe the Pfizer-made antiviral pill to treat moderate to severe COVID cases. It’s a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir — nirmatrelvir stops the virus from spreading, while ritonavir keeps nirmatrelvir active in the body long enough for it to work.

At the height of the pandemic, the federal Food and Drug Administration expedited Paxlovid access before completing the usual process of FDA approval, citing emergency circumstances. From winter 2021 to 2023, the federal government worked with local health departments, pharmacies and care providers to distribute Paxlovid for free.

But last year, the federal government approved Paxlovid for commercial use and decided to take a back seat on distribution efforts. Amid the transition, local pharmacies have struggled to keep up with demand.

The medication previously coming in cratefuls is now trickling in by one or two packages at a time, said one store manager who works at a Rite Aid-owned Bartell Drugs in Everett. The manager asked for anonymity since Rite Aid’s policy prohibits some workers from speaking to media.

And without the free distribution program, the medication has a nearly $1,400 price tag without insurance. Hegeberg, who has insurance, said he paid a $75 copay to get his dose.

Those with government insurance, or who are uninsured, may still qualify for free Paxlovid until Dec. 31. But price doesn’t matter if patients can’t get the medication.

Patients may use a nationwide COVID-19 medication locator, however the site lists pharmacies that offer Paxlovid whether or not it’s in stock. Within 5 miles of Everett, the manager’s Bartell Drugs location is one of six pharmacies listed.

But the Everett pharmacy is currently out of stock, the manager said. Each week, pharmacists there have to redirect or turn away five to seven patients with Paxlovid prescriptions.

“We try to put in orders every day,” the manager said. “After the medication comes in, it goes in like five minutes.”

While the Paxlovid shortage is not unique to Rite Aid, the company’s financial troubles could be exacerbating its supply-chain issues, the manager said. Last fall, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy and began closing several locations nationwide.

Rite Aid did not immediately return a request for comment.

If pharmacies in Snohomish County are out of stock, it’s likely because the federal government ended its Paxlovid program, confirmed John Doyle, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health.

In addition, after the FDA approved Paxlovid for commercial sale, it required all pharmacies to dispose of or return all doses labeled “emergency use” regardless of expiration date. It’s unclear how much of Snohomish County’s supply had this label.

“The government just decided COVID is not that big of a deal now,” the Bartell manager said. “It’s on an as-needed basis.”

Snohomish County saw a slight uptick in reported COVID cases in June, but overall caseloads remain low. COVID-related emergency department visits make up 1.8% of all local visits, below the county’s 3% ‘transmission alert’ threshold.

But without access to Paxlovid, patients could be sicker for longer. Transmission could increase, said Kari Bray, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Health Department, especially as people travel and attend more gatherings over the summer.

Residents should stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations, Bray advised, and stay home if they’re feeling ill.

By Monday night, Hegeberg snagged the last available dose from Bellgrove pharmacy in Woodinville after a tip from a family member. This week marked his third time contracting COVID, and his first time using Paxlovid.

“After the first day, it’s been smooth sailing,” he said. “I feel bad for everybody who can’t find it.”

Sydney Jackson: 425-339-3430; sydney.jackson@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @_sydneyajackson.