One of Snohomish County’s most popular trails to close for 3 months

Lake 22 trail will close Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and will remain closed through Oct. 10, 2024, for maintenance. This will give crews time to repair damage from flooding in December. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)

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Lake 22 trail will close Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and will remain closed through Oct. 10, 2024, for maintenance. This will give crews time to repair damage from flooding in December. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)

Swipe or click to see more

Lake 22 trail will close Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and will remain closed through Oct. 10, 2024, for maintenance. This will give crews time to repair damage from flooding in December. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)

Swipe or click to see more

Lake 22 trail will close Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and will remain closed through Oct. 10, 2024, for maintenance. This will give crews time to repair damage from flooding in December. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)

Swipe or click to see more

Lake 22 trail will close Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and will remain closed through Oct. 10, 2024, for maintenance. This will give crews time to repair damage from flooding in December. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)

Swipe or click to see more

Lake 22 trail will close Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and will remain closed through Oct. 10, 2024, for maintenance. This will give crews time to repair damage from flooding in December. (Provided by U.S. Forest Service)

Swipe or click to see more

VERLOT — The popular Lake 22 trail east of Granite Falls will be closed starting Wednesday until Oct. 10, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday.

The three-month closure will give time to repair damage from flooding in December. The 5.4-mile round-trip trail crosses a number of streams on the way to its namesake lake.

Workers will excavate material and stabilize embankments along the route. Construction efforts will also rebuild switchbacks, improve drainage, and install steps and stairways. Boardwalks will also be installed in some areas.

The Forest Service plans to use heavy equipment and helicopters, which is part of the reason the trail will be closed. A press release noted “blasting may also occur.”

It is a heavily used trail. Cars crowd the side of Mountain Loop Highway in the summer to access it and other hikes along the scenic route.

“We understand the inconvenience closing such a popular trail causes, but work cannot be done safely with hikers present,” Darrington District Ranger Camden Bruner said in a press release. “We appreciate the public’s patience while work occurs and we will be excited to open an improved trail soon.”

The project is a partnership with the National Forest Foundation and funding is coming through Great American Outdoors Act funds. Forest Service staff and contractors will complete the work.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.