Last-minute, low-cost tips for West Coast travel

Siwash Rock in Vancouver’s Stanley Park – one of the city’s most renowned attractions.

A roadtrip, like a drive of US Highway 101 along the Oregon coast, can offer affordable opportunities for a getaway.

It’s already mid-July and you haven’t booked anything but still want to go on vacation.

The good news? With its stunning landscapes, cities and diverse attractions, the West Coast of the United States and Canada offers plenty of opportunities for last-minute, budget-friendly travel.

Whether you’re looking for a quick getaway or a spontaneous adventure, here are some tips to help you plan an affordable getaway.

1. Use budget airlines

One of the best ways to save on last-minute travel is to take advantage of deals from airlines like Southwest, Spirit, and Alaska Airlines often have discounted fares for spontaneous travellers.

Flexibility with your travel dates and times can lead to significant savings. Keep an eye on their websites and subscribe to fare alerts to catch the best deals.

READ MORE: How to find cheaper flights: The WCT Travel Guide

2. Consider road trips

If flying isn’t an option or if you prefer to travel at your own pace, consider a road trip. The West Coast is renowned for its scenic drives, with breathtaking views and countless attractions along the way.

Renting a car or using your vehicle can be a cost-effective way to explore. Some of the most iconic routes include the Pacific Coast Highway, Route 101 and Highway 1, boasting stunning coastal views while passing through quaint towns and beautiful parks.

READ MORE: Cruising the coast: Epic roadtrip explores West Coast’s iconic Highway 101

3. Stay in budget accommodations

Accommodation costs can quickly add up, but there are many budget-friendly options available. Hostels and motels often offer lower rates compared to hotels.

Platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo also have affordable vacation rentals, especially if you’re traveling with a group. For a truly budget-friendly experience, consider camping. The West Coast has numerous campsites, from beachside locations to forest retreats, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature while saving money.

READ MORE: 5 affordable ways to travel the West Coast and beyond

4. Visit free attractions

Many attractions across the West Coast are free to visit, making it easy to enjoy your trip without spending a fortune. Cities like Vancouver, B.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles offer a variety of free activities. In San Francisco, you can explore Golden Gate Park, walk across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, or visit the historic Fisherman’s Wharf. Seattle’s Pike Place Market is a must-see, offering a vibrant atmosphere and unique local products. In Los Angeles, you can hike to the Griffith Observatory for panoramic views of the city and the famous Hollywood Sign.

In Vancouver, make sure to visit Stanley Park and Granville Island and in Victoria, there’s Beacon Hill Park, not to mention numerous hiking, biking and beachcombing opportunities.

5. Eat local

Eating out can be one of the most significant expenses while travelling. To save money, try dining at local food trucks, farmers’ markets and inexpensive eateries.

These options offer delicious and authentic local cuisine but also provide a more affordable alternative to traditional restaurants. Farmers’ markets are especially great for picking up fresh, local produce and snacks for a picnic or on-the-go meals.

Travelling the West Coast on a budget is entirely possible with a bit of planning and flexibility. By taking advantage of budget airlines, considering road trips, staying in affordable accommodations, visiting free attractions and eating locally, you can enjoy a memorable and budget-friendly adventure, and often soak in more of the authentic culture.

For more detailed travel guides and local insights, check out more at WestCoastTraveller.com!

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