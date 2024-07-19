Royalty and revelry: The spirit of the Renaissance comes to Monroe

An individual blows bubbles using their hand as a wand during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Kids feign battle during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Jason Link, 26, of Beaverton, Oregon, looks at his bearded dragon Lizzie, 4, during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Maddie Bailey, 29, of Whidbey Island, poses for a photo while dressed as a harvest fairy during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A horse stands at attention during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Faye, the living statue, accepts tips in their pitcher during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Performers joust during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Mount Vernon residents Miles Baron, 64, left, and Lisa Case, 57, right, pose for a photo during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Attendees wander booths during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A performer uses his lance to target small rings during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Performers joust during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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MONROE — Hear ye, hear ye!

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire is coming to Monroe this Saturday, and will continue every weekend through Aug. 18.

Located in the fictional village of Merriwick at 18601 Sky Meadows Lane, Snohomish, the fair offers food, shopping and entertainment, all with a European Renaissance twist.

This is the fair’s second year in Monroe, after moving from its previous location in Bonney Lake in 2023.

“Take a step back in time and party like it’s 1578,” the fair’s website reads. “From the villagers to the Noble Court, we are sure all will enjoy our quaint village.”

Each weekend offers a different theme with “A Magical Midsummer Celebration” from July 21-22, “Pirate’s Plunder” from July 27-28, “Villain or Hero?” from Aug 3-4, “Warriors of the Wild” from Aug. 10-11 and “Mystical Realms” from Aug. 17-18.

Featured acts include jousting, mounted battle archery, improv comedians, musicians ranging from bards to fiddlers to sirens and circus acts like sword swallowing and knife throwing.

Art, clothing, instruments, and weaponry will be available at a variety of vendors. Numerous medieval food choices include meat pies, turkey legs, sweets and pickles.

The fair includes characters such as Hanna Blazer as Merriwick’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth I. Visitors should also be watchful of the villainous Wotan the Fairy Smasher, mercenaries, artisans and fairies.

General admission tickets are $39.95 for adults, $25.95 for children, and are valid from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Night parties will be held Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnght, following the fair. Night party tickets are $29.99 on Fridays and $29.95 on Saturdays for adults, and $24.95 for children on Saturdays.

A camping package is available for more committed attendees. The package includes entrance to the camping space Friday to Sunday, Saturday and Sunday fair days, and Friday and Saturday night events.

Separate tickets are available for events like pub crawls, tea parties, and evening entertainment.

Get tickets at https://washingtonfaire.com/.

Parking is free and ADA accessible. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

Costumes are not required, but encouraged.

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @cgzamora02.