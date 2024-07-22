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Editorial cartoons for Monday, July 22

Published 1:30 am Monday, July 22, 2024

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All Those Balloons, RNC, Convention, GOP, Campaign 2024, Donald J. Trump, livingroom, after assassination attempt, nervous, pop, celebration, official nominee, post speech, final night
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Trump is missed by the shooter, but the bullet hits the Statue of Liberty
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Joe Biden hangs on by his toes while the Democrats try to make his walk the plank. Domacrats ask: How does he do that?

A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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