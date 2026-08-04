10th District: Dave Paul and Tim Hazelo leading state house

EVERETT — Democrat Dave Paul and Republican Tim Hazelo were leading in the race for Position 2 in the Washington State House of Representatives, representing District 10.

The 10th district encompasses Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, such as Stanwood, parts of Arlington and Mount Vernon.

Incumbent Clyde Shavers and Robert “Chili” Hicks, who are seeking Position 1, will automatically advance to the general election ballot.

The state will continue counting ballots throughout the week. The Secretary of State will certify the results by Aug. 21, and the top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

State representatives earn $72,494 per year.

Position 2

Paul, the incumbent, led Tuesday with 58.6% of the vote.

Hazelo was second Tuesday with 22.2% of the vote.

Kennedy trailed Tuesday with 19% of the vote.

Paul, 58, is running for his fifth term as a District 10 representative. He is the chair of the Postsecondary Education & Workforce committee and serves on the Transportation and Technology, Economic Development & Veterans committees. The Oak Harbor resident is also the director of community relations for Skagit Valley College. His priorities include college affordability, improvements to the Designated Crisis Responder program and transportation, specifically finding funding for three out of six electric ferries.

As of Tuesday, Paul has raised $124,223 in campaign funds, according to state filings.

Hazelo, 58, is a truck driver living in Oak Harbor. He spent two decades in the military before retiring. He is the Island County Republican Party state committeeman and previously was the organization’s chairman. His priorities include limiting taxes, increasing affordability, working on judicial reform, and infrastructure, such as pushing against the electrification of the ferry system.

As of Tuesday, Hazelo has not reported any campaign contributions.

Kennedy, 69, is a retiree living in Coupeville after working a variety of jobs while traveling as a Navy wife. She has run in multiple past elections, including District 10’s Position 1 in 2024. Her priorities include fiscal responsibility and accountability when it comes to taxes and spending. She is a proponent for increased funding for trade schools and pushed against the electric ferries.

As of Tuesday, Kennedy has not reported any campaign contributions.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan