32nd LD: Scully, Noble leading House; Ryu, Salomon leading Senate

Top row, from left: Chris Bloomquist, Jenna Nand and Danica Noble. Bottom from, from left: Keith Scully, Lisa Rezac and Will Chen. (Provided photos)

EVERETT — Two Democrats, Keith Scully and Danica Noble, were leading in the race for an open House seat in Washington’s 32nd District after initial results dropped Tuesday night.

In the 32nd District Senate race, current House member Cindy Ryu and Senate incumbent Jesse Salomon were in the top two spots Tuesday.

Last year, 16-year House member Ryu announced her decision to run for the district’s Senate seat against incumbent and fellow Democrat Salomon, telling the Washington State Standard she believed he was too moderate. Ryu’s announcement spurred six candidates to run for the now-open House seat in the 32nd District, making it one of the most crowded primary races for the state Legislature this year.

The 32nd District encompasses parts of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Shoreline and a small portion of northern Seattle.

State legislators make $72,494 per year.

The state will continue to count ballots throughout the week. The Secretary of State will certify the results by Aug. 21, and the top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

State Representative, Position 1

Of the six candidates vying for Position 1, Keith Scully and Danica Noble were in the top two spots Tuesday.

Scully led Tuesday with 24.8% of the vote. Scully, 52, is an attorney living in Shoreline. He has served on the Shoreline City Council since 2015 and hopes to adopt statewide policies to make it easier for cities to build affordable housing. His other priorities include funding education; protecting the environment; and addressing the state’s budget challenges through a small, across-the-board cut and progressive taxation. As of Tuesday, Scully had raised $84,013 for his campaign, according to state filings.

Noble was in the second slot Tuesday with 22.8% of the vote. Noble, 47, lives in Seattle and is a former attorney with the Federal Trade Commission, where she worked on an anti-trust lawsuit against Meta. She left her job earlier this year to run for office. Her campaign has largely focused on placing guardrails on technology, including artificial intelligence. She also said she would prioritize education funding. As of Tuesday, Noble had raised $122,581 for her campaign, according to state filings.

Lisa Rezac, the lone Republican in the race, was just behind with 21.1% of the vote. Rezac is a fundraising auctioneer and former vice chair of the King County Republican Party. Her priorities include government accountability, affordability, parental rights in education and public safety. As of Tuesday, Rezac had raised $5,883 for her campaign, according to state filings.

Will Chen, Chris Bloomquist and Jenna Nand trailed with 12%, 9.9% and 9.3% of the vote, respectively.

Bloomquist, 49, is an environmental recruiter and small business owner living in Seattle. His priorities include protecting immigrant communities, reimagining the state’s education funding model and investing in clean energy. As of Tuesday, Bloomquist had raised $63,532 for his campaign, according to state filings.

Chen, 56, is a certified public accountant living in Edmonds. He’s served on the Edmonds City Council since 2022. His priorities include addressing affordability, reducing the state’s regressive tax structure and promoting different housing types. As of Tuesday, Chen had raised $52,531 for his campaign, according to state filings.

Nand, 42, is a business attorney living in Edmonds. She’s served on the Edmonds City Council since 2024. Her priorities include housing affordability, climate resiliency and protecting healthcare. She also wants to address affordability through eliminating the state’s 1% property tax cap and reducing regressive fines and fees. As of Tuesday, Nand had raised $37,995 for her campaign, according to state filings.

State Senate

In the Senate race, Democratic incumbent Jesse Salomon was facing Cindy Ryu, a fellow Democrat who said she chose to challenge Salomon because he was too moderate. She has served in the House for 16 years. The pair faced Republican challenger Ira McBee.

Ryu led Tuesday with 40.9% of the vote. Ryu, 68, has served in the House since 2011. She previously served on the Shoreline City Council. Her priorities include affordability, public education, clean energy and investing in local businesses. As of Tuesday, Ryu had raised $185,305 for her campaign, according to state filings.

Salomon was in the second slot Tuesday with 38.7% of the vote. Salomon, 49, has served in the state Senate since 2019. He lives in Seattle. His priorities include housing affordability, increasing the income threshold for property tax exemptions for seniors and addressing mental health. He also looks to continue his work in, “keeping the sovereignty of Washington state intact” while policies change at the federal level. As of Tuesday, Salomon had raised $191,649 for his campaign, according to state filings. An additional $18,094 carried over from his last campaign.

Ira McBee, the lone Republican in the race, trailed Tuesday with 20.3% of the vote. McBee, 45, is a small-business owner from Esperance. His priorities include increasing affordability, handling the state’s budget challenges by looking at its spending and addressing declining public school enrollment. As of Tuesday, McBee had raised $10,392 for his campaign, according to state filings.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.