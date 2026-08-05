Indoor farming company shutters, more than 50 laid off at Marysville site

EVERETT — Indoor agriculture company 80 Acres Farms to close Marysville facility after a potential acquisition of the company fell through, resulting in more than 50 layoffs.

On Monday, 80 Acres Urban Agriculture, Inc. notified the state’s Employment Security Department that the company is “permanently winding down its business” due to unforeseen circumstances, according to filings in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) layoff and closure database.

80 Acres Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The company was negotiating a potential acquisition that would provide the funding needed to continue operations, 80 Acres Farms wrote in the notice. On Sunday evening, the prospective acquirer reportedly withdrew from the transaction.

At the Marysville facility, located at 4010 156th St. NE, the notice lists 55 employees whose positions are being eliminated. The company wrote it expects position reductions will occur from Monday to Aug. 17.

Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston founded 80 Acres Farms in 2015. The Ohio-based vertical farming company grew its produce with 100% renewable electricity and 95% less water than traditional farming, according to its website.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan