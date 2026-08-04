Kloba, Moon leading in 1st District House race

EVERETT — Democratic incumbent Shelley Kloba had a strong lead in the race for a House seat in the 1st Legislative District as initial results rolled in Tuesday night, with Republican challenger Cliff Moon in the second slot.

Kloba and Moon and faced Democrat Jenne Alderks. Jeff Lyon, a Libertarian and engineering manager living in Woodinville, announced last month that he was withdrawing his candidacy for personal reasons. His name still appeared on the ballot.

The 1st Legislative District includes parts of south Snohomish County and north King County, including Brier, Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville and Lake Forest Park.

Kloba was in the lead Tuesday with 49% of the vote. Kloba, 59, has served in the House since 2017. She previously served on the Kirkland City Council. Her priorities include tax fairness; equitable school funding; and technology, including data privacy and guardrails on artificial intelligence. As of Tuesday, Kloba had raised $53,484 for her campaign, according to state filings.

Moon was in the second slot Tuesday with 24% of the vote. Moon has owned a construction company for 54 years and lives in Lake Forest Park. His priorities include lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement and ensuring that “schools should focus on academics,” according to his voter pamphlet statement. As of Tuesday, Moon had not reported any campaign contributions, according to state filings.

Alderks was trailing/just behind Tuesday with 21.7% of the vote. Alderks, 41, is a human services specialist and deputy mayor for the city of Bothell. Her priorities include universal healthcare, improving behavioral health services in school, addressing climate change and promoting affordable housing. As of Tuesday, Alderks had raised $13,668 for her campaign, according to state filings.

State legislators make $72,494 per year. The state will continue to count ballots throughout the week. The Secretary of State will certify the results by Aug. 21, and the top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.