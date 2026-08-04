Steele, Adams lead over James for District 12, Position 2 seat

EVERETT — An incumbent took an early lead for the District 12, Position 2 House representative seat, with the fight for second still open as early primary results came in Tuesday.

Washington’s Legislative District 12 contains all of Chelan County, along with parts of King and Snohomish counties. Monroe, Sultan, Gold Barn and Index are in District 12.

The top two vote-getters for each position will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. District 12, Position 1 has only two candidates in the primary election, so both will advance to the November general election.

Snohomish County will certify its election results on Aug. 18. Statewide results will be certified by Aug. 21.

State representatives make $72,494.

State Rep. Position 2

As of Tuesday, Republican incumbent Mike Steele held an early lead with 42.6% of the vote while Democrat Maggie Adams was in second, initial results showed Tuesday.

Adams received 32.8% of the vote, early results showed, and Republican Adam James trailed with 24.5%.

Steele, 43, lives in Chelan and is the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce director. He was first elected to represent District 12 in 2016, after serving four years on the Chelan City Council, and has been reelected four times. Steele’s campaign priorities included improving education, creating economic opportunity, improving infrastructure and reducing governmental oversight.

As of Tuesday, Steele raised $130,365 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Adams, 47, is a professional actor and political newcomer from Snoqualmie. Her campaign priorities included healthcare accessibility, improving education, protecting water availability and promoting workers’ rights.

As of Tuesday, Adams raised $6,958 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

James, 48, is a pastor and political newcomer from Wenatchee. He ran a campaign focused on the economy, affordability, improving education, election reform, protecting families and improving public safety.

As of Tuesday, $345,979 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; Bluesky: @btayokay.bsky.social