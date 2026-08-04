Snohomish County PUD: Incumbent Sid Logan and Janet St. Clair lead

EVERETT — Incumbent Sid Logan and Janet St. Clair were leading in the race for the District 1 seat on the Snohomish County Public Utility District’s board of commissioners.

Three nonpartisan commissioners oversee the Snohomish County PUD, the second-largest publicly owned utility in the Pacific Northwest. The commission sets utility rates, directs policy and hires a general manager.

District 1 covers the northern half of the county, including Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Granite Falls, Stanwood and Darrington, as well as Camano Island in Island County.

The state will continue counting ballots throughout the week. Snohomish County will certify election results by Aug. 18, and statewide results will be certified by Aug. 21. The top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Commissioners make $38,856 annually.

District 1

Logan led Tuesday with 50.6% of the vote.

St. Clair was second Tuesday with 29.7% of the vote.

Bruce King trailed Tuesday with 19.2% of the vote.

Logan, 63, was appointed to the post in March 2017 before being elected for a subsequent two-year term. In 2020, he was re-elected for his first six-year term. His priorities include seeing the completion of smart meter deployment, polishing the FlexTime program and ensuring that customers’ power is low-cost.

As of Tuesday, Logan has raised $4,481 in campaign funds, according to state filings.

St. Clair, 66, spent the last eight years as an Island County commissioner. Previously, she also worked as a teacher and social worker. Her priorities include local control of PUD issues, protecting access to affordable water and protecting ratepayers by managing energy conservation and efficiency.

As of Tuesday, St. Clair has not reported any campaign contributions to state filings.

King, 62, is a rancher living in Arlington. His priorities include increased public involvement, more support for community facilities and ensuring the power the PUD allocates is sustainable over the long term.

As of Tuesday, King has not reported any campaign contributions to state filings.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan