Cortes holds early lead in primary race for 38th District seat

EVERETT — A Democratic incumbent appeared poised to advance to the November ballot in a three-way primary for a state House seat in the 38th Legislative District, initial results from Tuesday’s election showed, while a third party candidate held an early advantage in the race for the second spot in the general election.

Democrat Julio Cortes, of Everett, held a strong early lead Tuesday with 51.7% of the vote, initial results showed. It’s almost certain he will advance to the November ballot, as the top two candidates will advance.

Jeff Kelly, a member of the newly-formed centrist Cascade Party, followed behind Cortes with 27.8% of the vote, initial results showed.

Annie Fitzgerald, a progressive Democrat challenger, earned 19.5% of the vote in Tuesday’s initial vote count.

Cortes has held the seat for the past four years. If reelected, it would be his third term in office. His top priorities include addressing homelessness, public safety and improving affordability, he said in an interview. Cortes reported receiving about $60,000 in campaign contributions as of Tuesday.

Kelly, who lives in north Everett, said in an interview that his goals included improving affordability, reforming the state’s tax system and finding ways cut back on excessive government spending. He reported receiving $1,500 in campaign contributions as of Tuesday.

Fitzgerald, a democratic socialist living in Marysville, said in an interview she hopes to implement universal healthcare, make housing more affordable, raise the minimum wage and implement a more progressive tax structure throughout the state. She reported receiving $526 in campaign contributions as of Tuesday.

The 38th Legislative District encompasses much of Everett, Marysville and the Tulalip Reservation. State representatives earn $72,494 per year.

Election officials will continue counting ballots throughout the coming weeks. Snohomish County will certify election results on Aug. 18.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.