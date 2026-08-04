39th LD: Clear leaders in Pos. 1, tight race for second spot in Pos. 2

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EVERETT — Candidates likely to move on to the November general election in both of the District 39 primary races emerged as early results came in Tuesday night.

Washington’s Legislative District 39 includes most of north Snohomish County and all of west Skagit County, including Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Darrington and some of Marysville.

The two candidates leading for each position will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Snohomish County will certify its election results on Aug. 18; statewide results will be certified by Aug. 21.

State representatives make $72,494.

State Rep. Position 1

Incumbent Republican Sam Low and Democrat Kathryn Lewandowsky are both likely heading to the November general election, early results showed Tuesday.

Lewandowsky leads by 100 votes with 44.3% of the vote, results showed.

Low came in a close second with 43.8% of the vote and Republican Wisniew trailed with 11.9%, early results showed.

Lewandowsky, 67, lives in Arlington, worked for 40 years as a nurse and is now semi-retired. She has previously run for multiple state positions but was never elected. Her campaign priorities included healthcare reform, improving affordability and protecting the environment, she said in an interview.

As of Tuesday, Lewandowsky raised $2,925 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Low, 56, was first elected to District 39, Position 1 in 2022. He is also serving his third and final term on the Snohomish County Council. He ran on a campaign that prioritized replacing the U.S. 2 trestle, raising special education funding and improving public safety, he said in an interview.

As of Tuesday, Low raised $138.593 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Wisniew, 41, lives in Granite Falls. He is an electrician, small business owner and political newcomer. His campaign priorities included reducing government regulations, lowering taxes and reducing state spending, he said in an interview.

As of Tuesday, Wisniew raised $4,904 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

State Rep. Position 2

Democrat Ida Keeley was the clear leader with 46.8% of the vote in the open four-person race as early results came in Tuesday night, while challengers Robert Sutherland and Steve Ewing, both Republicans, trailed.

Sutherland was in second place with 25.31%, early results showed, with Ewing just 26 votes behind at 25.19% of the vote.

Keeley, 49, lives in Lake Stevens, is the founder of Engage LLC and works as a leadership and strategic planning consultant. Her top priorities include protecting children and families, affordability, fully funding education and improving public safety, she said in an interview.

She will likely move onto the November general election, based on early results.

As of Tuesday, Keeley raised $44,305 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Sutherland, 66, is a retired biochemist who lives in Granite Falls. He served two terms representing District 39 in the Position 1 seat, losing reelection in 2022 to Low. His priorities include improving public safety, affordability, relieving traffic congestion and giving more power to parents, he said in an interview.

As of Tuesday, Sutherland raised $6,980 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Ewing, 51, lives in Lake Stevens and works as an administrative hearings officer for the Washington State Department of Corrections. His top priorities include improving education, public safety, public roadways and reducing state spending, he said in an interview.

As of Tuesday, Ewing raised $77,057 in campaign contributions, state filings show.

Republican Lacey Sauvageau, 32, fell behind the rest of the pack, earning 2.7% of the vote, early results showed. Her priorities include improving affordability and lower taxes while increasing funding for public safety, pubic transportation and schools, she said in a statement.

Sauvageau opted for “mini reporting,” meaning she does not need to report campaign contributions if she receives and spends no more than $7,000.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; Bluesky: @btayokay.bsky.social