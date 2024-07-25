Save money and time with advance ticket sales for Evergreen State Fair

Fun times and yummy food await at the Evergreen state Fair, coming up Aug. 22 to 27 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. Photos courtesy Evergreen State Fair

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Onions are grilled up at the Walla Walla Burger booth during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Aug. 25, 2022 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Onions are grilled up at the Walla Walla Burger booth during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Aug. 25, 2022 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Buying Evergreen State Fair tickets in advance saves money – and that means more to blow on Fisher scones and games.

It also means not having to wait in line at the ticket booth, which means more time to play at the summer staple in Monroe, WA.

“You can go straight to the ticket scanner,” says fair spokesperson Rose Intveld.

The 11-day fair runs Aug. 22 to 27 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 (closed Aug. 28), with advance admission tickets and wristbands on sale through Aug. 21. And if you’re 5 and younger or 90-plus, you get into the fair for free!

This year’s theme – “Bright Lights, Summer Nights” – reflects the rising lights from a concert stage and a stroll with friends down the sparkling midway.

Online tickets for ages 13 to 61 are $15. At the gate, tickets are $16 weekday and $18 weekend. Active military with I.D. pay $13.

For seniors, online tickets for ages 62 to 89 are $10. Otherwise, it’s $13 on weekdays and weekends. On Senior Day, Aug. 26, the cost is $6, with tickets sold at the gate only.

Youth, ages 6 to 12, are $10 online or $13 at the door.

The advance unlimited ride wristband, good for one day, is $35 online, compared to $40 at the fair; there are no blackout dates. Individual ride tickets cost $1 each and rides require three to five tickets each. Games require 10+ tickets per play.

Advance tickets are also on sale for the fair’s music concerts, rodeo, Demo Derby, Monster Trucks and Figure 8 Mania. While online sale prices for these events are not discounted, early purchase does give you a better shot of attending as the derby and rodeo often sell out, Intveld says. With the exception of the rodeo, the event tickets include fair admission; online sales have an additional handling fee.

And get there early if you want to get a hot Fisher scone.

If you go:

• The fairgrounds are located at 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA, just 30 miles northeast of Seattle and about 15 miles southeast of Everett.

• Parking is $10 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, but Community Transit bus service is available at the fair’s front gate.

• Learn more and plan your visit at evergreenfair.org