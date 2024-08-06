Snohomish County’s guide to the 2024 primary election

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Opposing signs regarding Prop 1 are posted along Colby on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A boat drives out of the Port of Everett Marina in front of Boxcar Park, which is one of the sites set to be elevated in preparation for rising sea levels on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A wall diagram shows the “journey of the ballot” at the new Elections Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A wall diagram shows the “journey of the ballot” at the new Elections Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Tuesday is primary day.

Voters will choose candidates for the general election in state House and Senate races across Snohomish County. Critical and controversial ballot measures to seek raise property taxes in Everett, expand the boundaries for the Port of Everett and lift the levy lid in Mukilteo.

To read about all the races, the county voters’ pamphlet can be found here.

Ballots are due at 8 p.m. You can drop off your ballot at one of the county’s drop boxes or put it in the mail. It must be postmarked by 8 p.m. to count.

As of Monday, just under 20% of the county’s 517,000 registered voters had returned a ballot.

Registration is still open in-person at the county auditor’s office in Everett until 8 p.m.

The first batch of results will come shortly after 8 p.m.

Here is our latest coverage of the 2024 races:

Proposed Everett tax increase sparks controversy

The city wants to raise its property tax rate 44%, from $1.52 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.19. The new tax rate would cost the average Everett homeowner an extra $28 per month, according to a city estimate.

Officials say it’s necessary to stave off the city’s budget deficit. Critics say the city hasn’t done enough to make cuts in the budget.

Expand the Port of Everett’s boundaries? Voters must decide

The port is looking to include almost all of Snohomish County as a way to bring its economic benefits to outlying communities. But opponents say property owners are taxed enough and it’s unclear what exactly this would do for residents.

Property owners within the current port district pay 18.8 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Homes valued at $550,000 pay about $100 in annual taxes to the port.

Mukilteo levy lid lift will hike average tax bill about $180 more a year

Voters in Mukilteo are being asked to pay more in property taxes to fund six more workers, ambulances, equipment and medical supplies. Opponents believe the lid lift is unnecessary.

Larsen faces 7 challengers to represent Everett in Congress

Seeking a 13th term, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, looks to fend off challengers on his left and right.

Diversity is key for Everett state rep candidates

State Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett, faces two Democrats as he tries to win his second term.

Education, housing top issues in races to represent Edmonds, Mukilteo

Two longtime Democratic incumbents each face two challengers to return to the state House representing the 21st Legislative District in south Snohomish County.

Low faces 3 challengers in 39th district House race

In the 39th Legislative District, state Rep. Sam Low, also a County Council member, faces three opponents in his re-election bid, old rival and former Rep. Robert Sutherland, retired nurse and health care advocate Kathryn Lewandowsky and Zephaniah Borynack, whose past includes criminal charges and claims of religious extremism.

Housing, taxes hot topics for rural Snohomish County senate candidates

Also in the 39th District, state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, faces two fellow military veterans, John Snow and Tim McDonald.

Former sheriff and nurse vie for rural Snohomish County seat in House

Already, only two candidates remain in the competitive race for an open seat in the redrawn 12th Legislative District, which includes the corridor from Monroe to Index. Former Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, a Republican, and North Bend City Council member Heather Koellen, a Democrat, are facing off.

Monroe school board director Jennifer Bumpus also filed to run, but dropped out in July to focus on her family.

Muzzall, St. Clair in a contentious, expensive race for state Senate

This is the most expensive legislative race in the state, as Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Muzzall and Janet St. Clair, a Democratic Island County commissioner, have combined to raise $700,000.

The district represents Island County, a wide swath of the north coast of Snohomish County, as well as Arlington and parts of Skagit County.

Shavers faces two Republicans to retain House seat

Also in the purple 10th Legislative District, state Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat, faces two Republican challengers, including Arlington City Council member Yvonne Gallardo-Van Ornam, in his campaign to remain in the Legislature.

Jake Goldstein-Street: 425-339-3439; jake.goldstein-street@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet.