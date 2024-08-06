Voters staunchly deny Everett port expansion

A graphic mapping the Port of Everett boundary exploration area taken from a Port of Everett economic and legal assessment report for potential expansion titled “Exploring Beyond Our Boundaries” (December 2023).

A view over the Port of Everett Marina looking toward Whidbey Island on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Everett, Wash. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The argument that the Port of Everett’s boundary expansion would unnecessarily increase property taxes seems to have convinced voters.

The port’s ballot proposition received just under 33% of the more than 83,000 votes counted in the first drop released Tuesday night. As of Tuesday, over 24% of voters had returned a ballot.

The port was looking to cover all of Snohomish County, except for the Port of Edmonds district. The current port boundaries, set in 1918, cover Everett, as well as portions of Mukilteo, Marysville and unincorporated Snohomish County.

Critics argued the expansion would add an unnecessary layer of government and increase the tax burden for property owners.

In May, local government gadfly Morgan Davis even took the port to court, arguing its campaign to expand was a “stealth tax” and the ballot language didn’t tell voters how the ballot measure would increase property taxes. A Snohomish County Superior Court judge ruled against Davis.

Property owners within the current port district pay 18.8 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Homes valued at $550,000 pay about $100 in annual taxes to the port.

The Tulalip Tribes also opposed the measure, with Chair Teri Gobin calling it “an attempt to exert jurisdiction over Tulalip territory” and a “taxation strategy to provide the port with additional revenue for development.”

The port argued expansion would make port resources available to more communities, including funding for road improvements, shoreline restoration, industrial development and more.

In a statement Wednesday, the port said, despite the result, it “remains committed to its important work as an economic driver for Snohomish County and beyond.”

“This was the first time in our generation that residents across the County had the opportunity to vote on bringing the value and economic tools of the Port to the greater Snohomish County community,” the statement read. “With this outcome, the Port still won’t be able to invest outside of its limited boundaries, but we will strive to ensure our advocacy and economic value continue to stretch beyond our district.”

The port continued: “We look forward to continuing to work with our community partners, including the Tulalip Tribes, the business community, and municipal partners to continue to add economic value and jobs throughout our region.”

This article has been updated to include comment from the Port of Everett.

Jake Goldstein-Street: 425-339-3439; jake.goldstein-street@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet.