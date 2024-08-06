What you need to know on primary election day in Snohomish County

Ballots are sorted through a machine at the elections center on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Denise O. turns in ballots at the Snohomish County Campus drop box on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Simon Krane transfers ballots into boxes at the county elections center on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Primary election day is here. Tuesday is the last chance to have your voice heard on over a dozen local races and ballot measures.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots.

This year, voters will make choices for races on the state and federal level. Seats for U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives are up for election, as are positions in eight legislative districts. The Daily Herald’s coverage of many of the most pivotal local races can be found here.

Voters in Everett will be faced with a question to raise property taxes to support city services like public safety, parks and libraries.

The Port of Everett is asking voters to approve a boundary expansion to encompass all of Snohomish County, except the Port of Edmonds. If approved, the port will levy a tax on property owners in the new boundary. According to the port, expansion will bring economic benefits to the entire county.

Also on the ballot are all nine statewide elected posts, an open seat on the Snohomish County Public Utility District’s Board of Commissioners and an open seat on the State Supreme Court.

The primary results will lock in matchups for November’s general election.

A week before election day, just 9% of Snohomish County voters had turned in a ballot. By Friday, that number grew to just over 14% of the county’s nearly 520,000 registered voters.

County Auditor Garth Fell expects an overall turnout of about 45%.

In the 2022 primary, the county saw a turnout of 37%. In 2020, the last presidential election year, about 53% of voters returned a ballot for the primary.

Voters can use one of 35 ballots boxes scattered throughout the county to turn in a ballot. Voters can also mail in their ballot, though it must be postmarked by 8 p.m. to count.

For last-minute voters, registration is still open in-person at the auditor’s office in Everett until 8 p.m.

On the third floor of the Administration West Building at 3000 Rockefeller Ave., the auditor’s office welcomes residents to observe the ballot counting process behind panes of glass.

This election, the county will be breaking in a brand new $8.6 million election processing facility, bringing all parts of the process into one space.

Once all the ballots are counted, the Snohomish County Canvassing Board will certify the results Aug. 20.

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.