Mukilteo fire therapy dog is one step to ‘making things better’

Landis adjusts Amani’s therapy dog Mukilteo Fire Department vest on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Fire Marshal Derek Landis with his bernedoodle therapy dog Amani, 1, at the Mukilteo Fire Department on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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MUKILTEO — Mukilteo has a new furry firefighter, but he’s no Dalmatian.

Meet Amani, the newest therapy dog for the Mukilteo Fire Department.

This 21-month-old Bernedoodle may be a puppy, but he’s diligently training to pass his “Canine Good Citizen” test, one of the requirements to become a licensed therapy dog.

Enrolled in the First Responder Therapy Dog program, Amani is preparing to help Mukilteo firefighters. His job will be to help firefighters manage work-related stress, trauma and overstimulation. At times, he will also accompany the firefighters to provide emotional support to crisis victims.

Fire Marshal Derek Landis is Amani’s owner and handler.

“Firefighters have to deal with a lot of people’s worst days,” Landis said. “Going on those calls has a cumulative effect on a firefighter that can be really negative and damaging.”

Research has shown many firefighters experience chronic mental health issues nationwide.

In 2022, an estimated 49,476 Americans died by suicide.

First responders accounted for 1 in every 100 suicides from 2015 to 2017, one study found.

In 2017, more firefighters died by suicide than in the line of duty, according to data pulled by the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.

Mukilteo Fire Chief Glen Albright has seen one of his colleagues take their own life, and several others make attempts.

“The fire service has, for a long time, taken on other people’s problems, but at times shoved our own problems under the mat,” Landis said. “We’re trying to help change that environment.”

That’s where Amani comes in.

The pup is part of a growing movement to provide therapy dogs for first responders.

The First Responder Therapy Dog nonprofit has certified over 300 therapy dog teams in 44 states.

In Washington, Landis said the Seattle Fire Department, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and Spokane County Fire District 8 all have therapy dogs.

In Mukilteo, Amani is one piece of what fire officials called a “holistic approach” to increase mental health resources through peer support counseling, critical incident stress debriefing, team member check-ins and more.

“I’m just excited to do anything that I can for the firefighters of this city to help their mental, emotional and physical health,” Albright said. “This is just one step in the process of making things better.”

Amani will provide comfort and a welcome diversion to Mukilteo firefighters.

Research demonstrates that spending time with animals, especially dogs, has countless physiological benefits. Studies show even 5 to 20 minutes spent with a dog can reduce stress and increase oxytocin levels.

“In order for him to do his job well, he just needs to be friendly, approachable and pettable,” Landis said.

With a playful disposition, intelligent nature and hypoallergenic coat, bernedoodles are a popular breed for therapy dogs. Amani is no exception.

While still young and struggling with separation anxiety, his friendliness and energy are contagious. He loves people, running up to strangers for attention and a good scratch behind the ears.

Landis adopted Amani last summer, and is in charge of training him to develop the discipline of a licensed therapy dog. He said Amani will eventually assist in fire safety education and community outreach.

“He does stop, drop and roll,” Landis said. “’Stop’ is his sit command, ‘drop’ is his lay down and ‘roll’ is his roll over.”

While Amani is still new to the department, firefighters have welcomed the new recruit.

“I’ve seen already, the firefighters relax as they pet him,” Albright said. “Amani will play a crucial role in supporting the mental health of our firefighters, who dedicate their lives to protecting our community.”

Landis said changes like this are essential for fire departments everywhere.

“We’re going to start providing help before we get to critical mass,” he said.

He expects Amani will finish his training in 2025.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, resources are available at https://doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/injury-and-violence-prevention/suicide-prevention.

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; X: @cgzamora02.