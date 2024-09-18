Highway 2 hikes: 6 trails for the final push of summer

Washington’s Highway 2 has it all: salmon jerky stands, a popular ski hill in Stevens Pass, the kitschy Bavarian town of Leavenworth. But don’t forget about the abundance of trails, lakes, waterfalls and vistas that can be found just off the scenic highway road.

Here are six of the best hikes on Highway 2. As always, pack the safety essentials and check road and trail conditions before you go.

Wallace Falls

14503 Wallace Lake Rd., Gold Bar

Round-trip distance: 5.6 miles

Elevation gain: 1,300 feet

Pass required: Discover Pass

Accessibility is the name of the game at Wallace Falls State Park; there’s something to love for just about anyone. Stick to the right at the fork that appears a half-mile down the trail — it’ll meander along the Wallace River before climbing to a series of waterfalls.

While the trail climbs 2.8 miles to the park’s Upper Falls, you can turn around sooner if you’d like. Head to nearby Sultan Bakery on the way out for an affordable, filling lunch.

Lake Serene

Mount Index River Road, Index

Round-trip distance: 8.2 miles

Elevation gain: 2,000 feet

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

Nestled next to stunning Mount Index, Lake Serene is aptly named. Arrive early to avoid the crowds — and bring a camera.

The trail is a steady climb, the final stretch marked by rocks and roots. Take some time to walk around the lake’s perimeter to find the best views (and the most deserving spot for a plunge).

Can’t make it all the way to the lake? Not a problem. Stop at Bridal Veil Falls, where water sprays onlookers as it cascades down the mountain, for a 4-mile round-trip outing.

Lake Valhalla

Forest Road 67, near Stevens Pass

Round-trip distance: 7 miles

Elevation gain: 1,500 feet

Pass required: None

Located amid a stretch of lakes and peaks that draw reference to various mythologies, Lake Valhalla stands out.

Park and begin your journey at the Smithbrook trailhead, which offers more parking than most trails in the area. Climb a few switchbacks before getting on the Pacific Crest Trail. Eventually, you’ll descend to the lake, where there’s ample room for swimming.

Dirty Face Peak

Lake Wenatchee Highway near Dickinson Drive, Leavenworth

Round-trip distance: 9 miles

Elevation gain: 3,950 feet

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

Dirty Face isn’t for the faint of heart. After meandering along forest roads for less than a mile, the trail launches into a series of switchbacks up the mountain. But the views always make the day.

After climbing nearly 4,000 feet, rest those quads and bask in the sun that drenches the sparsely vegetated summit. Scan tree-lined Lake Wenatchee for boaters before beginning your descent.

The trail has wildflowers early in the season and less heat in the fall — and smoke — which are ever-present risks during summer. For a bonus, take a picnic near the lake and go for a swim, or head to lunch in nearby Plain or Coles Corner.

Icicle Ridge

Near Icicle Road and Shore Street, Leavenworth

Round-trip distance: 6 miles

Elevation gain: 1,800 feet

Pass required: None

What’s better than a bratwurst and a beer? A bratwurst and a beer after a hike. Icicle Ridge is a less crowded hike than the perennially popular Colchuck Lake, and it’s much closer to Leavenworth.

Head to Icicle Ridge, a switchback-filled race to the top of the ridge from the valley floor, just a mile off the highway. Smell the forest and look out for wildlife on your way up (and for the confluence of the Wenatchee River and Icicle Creek). Treat yourself to the Bavarian charms of Leavenworth when you’re done.

Icicle Gorge

Just off Forest Road 7600, Leavenworth

Round-trip distance: 4.2 miles

Elevation gain: 150 feet

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

The Leavenworth area has great biking and hiking trails — but many of them require a full day’s commitment. Enter the Icicle Gorge Nature Loop.

Located about a half-hour down scenic Icicle Road (which turns to dirt and gets bumpy over the last few miles), the trail meanders up and down Icicle Creek with little elevation change. It crosses the creek at two points, giving visitors an up-close view of the rushing river, taking hikers through dense forests and fields of wildflowers, too.

At 4 miles long, it can be hiked as a stand-alone or tacked onto another itinerary. It’s also accessible from first-come, first-served Chatter Creek and Rock Island campgrounds.

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