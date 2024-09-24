Stanwood football coach steps down

Stanwood head coach Jeff Scoma talks with the referees during the 3A quarterfinal game against Odea on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Fourth-year Stanwood High School football coach Jeff Scoma talks with his team at the end of practice at Bob Larson Stadium in Stanwood, Washington on Aug. 30, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Fourth-year Stanwood High School football coach Jeff Scoma talks with his team at the end of practice at Bob Larson Stadium in Stanwood, Washington on Aug. 30, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

The Stanwood-Camano School District announced Monday that Stanwood High School football coach Jeff Scoma has resigned. His replacement, Mark Flickinger, was announced Tuesday for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The news comes after a joint statement was released from the Stanwood-Camano and Oak Harbor school districts regarding an on-field altercation on Sept. 20 where “hateful words” were allegedly said at the conclusion of the contest.

School officials notified The Everett Herald “the resignation is not connected to post-game behavior by players that is currently being reviewed by both Oak Harbor and Stanwood-Camano school districts.”

“I appreciate the dedication and effort Coach Scoma has put into our program,” Stanwood High School Athletic Director Lauren Amundson said. “We want to thank Coach Scoma for the impact he has made on the students, team, school and community.”

Scoma had just begun his fourth season as the Spartans’ coach. He started in 2021 and helped lead Stanwood to its first state tournament since 1996 his first season, which was also the third state berth in school history. His team earned a second-consecutive berth in 2022. Stanwood also downed Arlington in the 2022 Stilly Cup, which ended the Eagles’ 12-year win streak and marked the Spartans’ first trophy since 2009.

Scoma compiled a 6-5 overall record in 2021, 10-2 record in 2022 and 4-6 record last season. This year was the Spartans’ first loss to Oak Harbor under Scoma.

Stanwood currently holds a 0-3 record with losses to Spanaway Lake, Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor, games that ended in a seven-point differential or less.

The Spartans travel to Snohomish on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.