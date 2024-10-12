Schack Art Center celebrates golden anniversary in Everett
Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
EVERETT — The Schack Art Center is celebrating 50 years in Everett for the next month. An event Thursday evening honored the Schack’s place in the firmament of the city’s arts scene.
The festivities will continue through the weekend, with studios and art activities open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Studios include printmaking and silversmithing.
Also on Saturday afternoon, Tulalip carver James Madison will unveil a new public sculpture at Schack.
Through Nov. 9, the art center at 2921 Hoyt Ave is presenting its “50 years — Celebrating Our Journey Exhibition.” The exhibition includes a curated collection of the gallery’s most iconic works, telling a story of the Schack through its half-century history.