Schack Art Center celebrates golden anniversary in Everett

A person pauses to look at an art piece during the Schack Art Center’s 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Megan Baron, center, reacts to an art piece by Cheri O’Brien titled “Eileen Tries to Remember If She Let the Dogs Out When She Left the House Five Hours Ago” during the Schack Art Center’s 50th Anniversary celebration on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The Schack Art Center is celebrating 50 years in Everett for the next month. An event Thursday evening honored the Schack’s place in the firmament of the city’s arts scene.

The festivities will continue through the weekend, with studios and art activities open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Studios include printmaking and silversmithing.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Tulalip carver James Madison will unveil a new public sculpture at Schack.

Through Nov. 9, the art center at 2921 Hoyt Ave is presenting its “50 years — Celebrating Our Journey Exhibition.” The exhibition includes a curated collection of the gallery’s most iconic works, telling a story of the Schack through its half-century history.