Abe Lucas likely to return to Seahawks practice soon

The Seattle Seahawks right tackle position has been a revolving door this season.

The Seahawks played a solid offensive game during Sunday’s 34-14 victory over the Falcons while using rookie Michael Jerrell at right tackle. The 2024 sixth-round selection out of Findlay — essentially the Seahawks fourth-string right tackle — held his own against the Falcons. The team could continue to roll with Jerrell this week, but Macdonald said things are looking up for Archbishop Murphy graduate Abe Lucas, the starter at right tackle the past two seasons.

“There is a situation where he could come back and start practicing this week, but we haven’t finalized that yet,” Macdonald said. “But it’s looking good on the front with Abe. There is a process to get him ready to play. So even if he did start to practice, I think you’re looking at a good chunk of time of practice time to get him ready to go play a game.”

Lucas, a third-round draft pick out of WSU in 2022, was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to the season due to a lingering knee issue related to an offseason surgery. He has been eligible to come off the list for the past three weeks, but the Seahawks had been tightlipped about the details of the injury, recovery and timing of his return.

The Seahawks also have 42-year-old Jason Peters on the practice squad. Stone Forsythe, who started the previous five games, missed Sunday’s game with a hand injury. George Fant, who was injured in the season opener, is likely to return to the mix at some point as well, though he seems to be further away from returning than the others.

“We’re working through that right now,” said Macdonald about the right tackle situation. “Michael Jerrell obviously if he had to go, we’d be excited about him. Working through George Fant’s situation. Same thing with Stone (Forsythe). And then with Abe (Lucas), whether or not we bring him back on Wednesday or not, he won’t be ready to play this week. So I think it’s really Stone (Forsythe), George (Fant) and Michael (Jerrell).”

Macdonald said the team was pleased with how Jerrell handled his first NFL start after making the leap from Division II college football.

“The guy played hard, the game wasn’t too big for him,” Macdonald said. “I am just really pleased with his effort frankly and his finish on a per-play basis. I think he has earned the opportunity — if it shakes out at right tackle, we have some moving parts going on there right now — but if he was the guy again this week we would be really confident in him.”

This story is courtesy seattlesportsnow.com.