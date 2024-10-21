Editorial: A recap of Herald Editorial Board endorsements

By The Herald Editorial Board

It’s all come down to this. Registered voters should now have their ballots — and their “I voted” stickers — and have between now and Tuesday, Nov. 5 to mark and return their ballots to county election dropboxes or in the mail.

To help in filling in the boxes on your ballot, The Herald Editorial Board offers its recommendations in select races and issues, with information on the candidates and our endorsements. Below are summaries of the endorsements, with links online to the full editorials. (Recommendations for a few ballot measures will be published next week and will be added to this list online.)

Along with editorial board’s endorsements, voters also are directed to their local voters’ pamphlet, the state’s online voters guide at www.vote.wa.gov and a series of recorded candidate forums available at the website of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters at lwvsnoho.org/candidate_forums.

State measures

Initiative 2006, regulating energy services: No. From the Oct. 30 editorial: “Initiative 2066, sponsored by the Building Industry of Washington, among others, seeks to overturn recently adopted legislation, including a bill requested by Puget Sound Energy, the state’s largest gas utility, intended to help it plan and prepare for that transition. … Lawmakers shouldn’t need to start from scratch and risk losing ground already gained in reducing carbon emissions, and on a relatively tight timeline. Voters should reject Initiative 2066.”

Initiative 2109, repealing the capital gains tax: No. From the Sept. 26 editorial: “Initiative 2109 amounts to a cynical play to the state’s voters — 80 percent of whom are paying a far higher share of their income as taxes — to save a sliver of the state’s wealthiest individuals from paying a fairer percentage of their gains.”

Initiative 2117, repealing the Climate Commitment Act: No. From the Sept. 21 editorial: “Repeal of the Climate Commitment Act holds far greater hidden costs for … all state residents from less-breathable air and its ill effects on health, reduced choice and access to affordable public transportation, limited hopes to hold back the impacts of the climate crisis and a delayed transition to a greener, cleaner energy future.”

Initiative 2124, repealing long-term care benefit: No. From the Sept. 24 editorial: “Like Social Security, WA Cares asks Washington residents to stand together, pitch in a modest amount of their wages and assure some additional stability for a growing segment of society — and for themselves, later in life — when they are in need of long-term care supports and services.”

County measure

Proposition No. 1, Public safety tax: Yes. From the Sept. 14 editorial: “A 2/10ths of 1 percent increase will add a dime to a $50 purchase at the hardware store. … over the course of a week it would add less than a $1 to individuals’ purchases and about $47 over a year. … But added to the $47 from the pockets of each of your neighbors across the county, it can provide solutions to the public safety crises that many have demanded of leaders at the county and city level.”

Federal

U.S. President / Vice President: Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democrats: From the Oct. 19 editorial: Harris will lead, guided by her past and continuing commitment to the rule of law, the norms expected of the nation’s chief executive and by her enduring respect for the American people; all of them. The same cannot be said of Trump, because none of that was demonstrated during his previous term in office.

U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell, Democrat: From the Oct. 12 editorial: “Regarding some of the issues ahead — housing affordability, workforce development, clean energy, the climate crisis, AI and social media — Cantwell has the background and negotiating skills to assure good results for the lot.”

Congressional Disrict 1: Suzan DelBene, Democrat: From the Oct. 15 editorial: “DelBene has proved her value as an effective and responsive lawmaker … representing not just her constituents but all of Washington, and makes a robust case for a seventh term.”

Congressional District 2: Rick Larsen, Democrat: From the Oct. 16 editorial: Larsen’s “negotiation skill, the relationships built among both parties and his deep familiarity with agencies, programs and his constituents reflects the advantage that comes with 24 years of tenure in the House.”

Congressional District 8: Kim Schrier, Democrat: From the Oct. 17 editorial: “A good pediatrician has to know how to listen to her patient. Schrier has applied the same skills to her work in Congress.”

Everett measures

Initiative 24-01, establishing a citywide minimum wage: No. From the Oct. 31 editorial: “The distinctions between the two initiatives point to the complexities of wage and employment law, and the pitfalls of attempting to adopt such an ordinance through the citizen initiative process, as opposed to the adoption of city and county ordinances and state law. … Voters can set that task before the Everett City Council by rejecting both initiatives.”

Initiative 24-02, establishing a citywide minimum wage: No. (See above.)

Statewide offices

Governor: Bob Ferguson, Democrat: From the Oct. 5 editorial: “A thoughtful — and successful — attorney who has defended the interests of the state and its residents for 12 years, he knows the needs, challenges and opportunities that lie before Washington. And he is prepared to provide the leadership the state needs.”

Lt. Governor: Denny Heck, Democrat: From the Oct. 3 editorial: “Heck, in his first term, has encouraged and modeled better public discourse for his peers in Olympia and sought to expand those practices throughout the state and its communities.”

Secretary of State: Steve Hobbs, Democrat: From the Oct. 2 editorial: “Hobbs … has — in less than a full term — improved the state’s election security measures, addressed issues of misinformation and disinformation that can sway elections and harm public confidence in elections; and moved to increase access and information to assure those eligible to vote can exercise that right.”

State Treasurer: Mike Pellicciotti, Democrat: From the Oct. 22 editorial: “Pellicciotti has handled the office’s duties well, and shown energy in looking out for the larger fiscal health of the state and its residents.”

State Auditor: Pat “Patrice” McCarthy, Democrat: From the Oct. 1 editorial: “During her tenure, McCarthy has led a revitalization of the office that has built on the accessibility of its findings and reports and their value to the public and to public agencies and officials.”

Attorney General: Nick Brown, Democrat. From the Sept. 28 editorial: “Brown — by offering both a fresh perspective and support for the office’s current leadership and initiatives — is best suited to succeed a long line of pragmatic and principled attorneys general for Washington state.”

Commissioner of Public Lands: Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican. From the Oct. 8 editorial: “Herrera Beutler would hold those interests (of environmental protection and revenue production) in a balance that would better assure the sustainability of public lands for their diverse purposes.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Chris Reykdal, nonpartisan. From the Oct. 10 editorial: “Reykdal has provided the leadership that is necessary for students, teachers and schools to continue the climb up from pandemic losses and toward success, joined by the drive to hold lawmakers to their mandate to provide the funding and education students are due.”

Insurance Commissioner: Patty Kuderer, Democrat. From the Oct. 22 editorial: “At a time of increasing uncertainty regarding access and affordability of insurance, the industry needs transparency and a closer eye on its practices for the benefit of consumers. Kuderer, with her solid background in law, insurance and health care issues is the best choice to lead the office.”

State Legislature

1st Legislative District, Senate: Derek Sanford, Democrat. Running unopposed.

1st L.D., Pos. 1: Davina Duerr, Democrat: From the Sept. 20 editorial: “Duerr, in her five sessions in the Legislature, has used her knowledge and perspective on technical details and her concern for solutions to housing, the environment, transportation and more that resolve those concerns jointly rather than pitting one against the other.”

1st L.D., Pos. 2: Shelley Kloba, Democrat. Running unopposed.

10th L.D., Senate: Ron Muzzall, Republican. From the July 23 editorial: “Muzzall’s record and work has justified the … voters’ decision four years ago to confirm that choice. Muzzall can be counted on to continue that record of service with a second full term.”

10th L.D, House, Pos. 1: The editorial board is making no endorsement in this race.

10th L.D., Pos. 2: Dave Paul, Democrat. From the Sept. 12 editorial: “Paul during his tenure has shown himself to be an effective and knowledgeable legislator, especially committed to K-12, career and technical and post-secondary education and workforce, transportation, and public safety issues, seeking practical and effective solutions.”

12th L.D., Senate: Keith Goehner, Republican. From the Sept. 5 editorial: “Goehner has an edge based on his record from three prior terms in the House and the respect he’s earned there as ample preparation for the Senate post.

12th L.D., House, Pos. 1: Heather Koellen, Democrat. From the July 25 editorial: “Koellen’s more than 20 years of work as a nurse and her experience on the North Bend City Council … have provided perspective into the needs and issues in her district and in how to serve her constituents.”

12th L.D. House, Pos. 2: Mike Steele, Republican. From the Sept. 5 editorial: “Steele’s leadership position with House Republicans demonstrates the respect he’s earned there.”

21st L.D., House, Pos 1: Strom Peterson, Democrat. From the July 11 editorial: “Peterson has shown himself able to work with both parties and both chambers on legislation, proving success at passing his own legislation and that of others.”

21st L.D., House, Pos. 2: Lillian Ortiz-Self, Democrat. From the July 11 editorial: “Ortiz-Self has proved herself knowledgeable and skilled in helping chose the paths that best address the diverse needs of all students.”

32nd L.D., House, Pos. 1: Cindy Ryu, Democrat. From the Sept. 20 editorial: “Ryu … has in her 14 sessions, proved herself as a seasoned and respected lawmaker.”

32nd L.D., House, Pos. 2: Lauren Davis, Democrat. From the July 2 editorial: “Davis, especially as the state and her district continue to grapple with an addiction crisis and related issues around crime and homelessness, has provided and promises too much in experience, knowledge and ability not to return her to her seat in Olympia.”

38th L.D., House, Pos. 1: Julio Cortes, Democrat. From the July 9 editorial: “Cortes has quickly proved himself as an able lawmaker and representative regarding the leading concerns of his district.”

38th L.D., House, Pos. 2: Mary Fosse, Democrat. From the Sept. 19 editorial: “In her first term, Fosse has proved herself as an accomplished and effective lawmaker who can advance legislation among both parties and both chambers.”

39th L.D., Senate: Keith Wagoner, Republican. From the July 18 editorial: “Wagoner’s self-description as a ‘workhorse’ isn’t hyperbole; his service on the noted committees and others has resulted in his elevation in his caucus as the Senate’s No. 4 Republican.”

39th L.D., House, Pos. 1: Sam Low, Republican. From the July 18 editorial: “Low … has shown the effectiveness of ‘workhorse’ Republicans, who even in the minority in both chambers work effectively within their party and across the aisle on practical, problem-solving legislation.”

39th L.D. House, Pos. 2: Carolyn Eslick, Republican. From the Sept. 12 editorial: “Eslick’s courage in standing up for practical legislation and programs that serve her community and constituents, as well as her careful stewardship of taxpayer money, should earn her the respect and support of district voters.”

44th L.D. House, Pos. 1: Brandy Donaghy, Democrat. Running unopposed.

44th L.D. House, Pos. 2: April Berg, Democrat: From the Sept. 19 editorial: “Among Snohomish County’s legislative leaders, Berg is a skilled and productive lawmaker who approaches issues with reason and consideration.”

Judicial

Supreme Court Justice, Pos. 2: Sal Mungia, nonpartisan: From the Oct. 24 editorial: “Mungia … for his recognition of the court’s responsibility to continue to root out and correct discrimination and bias in society and the justice system itself, earns the endorsement and should have voters’ support.”

Snohomish PUD

Commissioner, District 2: Amber King. From the July 20 editorial: “King has a depth of experience and knowledge in the workings of utilities and small governments that would add depth to the current board.”