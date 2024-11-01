Arlington upsets Lake Stevens, 28-14

Arlington’s Jake Willis picks off a pass during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Keagan Howard raises the ball in the air in celebration after running into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Cody Lynch escapes a tackle while running the ball during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Eli Rae picks off a pass during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Dylan Scott runs back toward the sidelines after warming up at halftime during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington players celebrate Kaid Hunter’s touchdown during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin is tackled by Lake Stevens’ Keagan Howard while throwing the ball during the game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Kaid Hunter makes a catch during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s DK Kendrick celebrates getting a sack during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Cannon Kennard has his jersey pulled while running the ball during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Dylan Phinney picks off a pass in the end zone during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Jake Willis celebrates getting a pick during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kekoa Okiyama hangs onto the leg of Arlington’s Caleb Reed as he runs with the ball during the game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin slides to the ground while running with the ball during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Keagan Howard makes a catch during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Jace Graham reaches out and grabs the jersey of Lake Stevens’ Kolton Matson as he runs with the ball during the game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Kaid Hunter and Chase Deberry celebrate Hunter’s touchdown during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Kaid Hunter runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Jake Willis fakes out Lake Stevens’ Jaedynn Zackuse to escape a tackle during the game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kolton Matson looks for a teammate to pass to during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar runs the ball during the game against Arlington on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Kaid Hunter makes a catch and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin scrambles and looks for a teammate to pass to during the game against Lake Stevens on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

ARLINGTON — It was a matchup that on paper many expected to go in favor of Lake Stevens, the two-time Class 4A defending state champion and the No. 6-ranked team in the state, according to the Associated Press’ weekly poll entering Friday night.

The Vikings hadn’t suffered a league loss in 14 years, and their most recent loss came seven years ago — to Arlington.

But that’s why the game was decided on the gridiron at John C. Larson Stadium on a chilly, wet and slippery evening. The No. 7 Eagles (8-1 overall, 5-1 league) punished the Vikings (6-3, 5-1) on both sides of the ball, earning a 28-14 victory, which also resulted in a three-way tie with Glacier Peak for the Wesco 4A title. All three teams will host playoff games on Nov. 8 or 9.

Arlington senior quarterback Leyton Martin dominated the throwing contest against Vikings senior Kolton Matson, completing 13 of 22 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Kaid Hunter tallied two reception touchdowns and compiled 110 total yards. Senior running back Mateo Molina also registered a reception touchdown, and junior linebacker Jace Graham ran in a 30-yard pick-6 to boot.

“We did enough on offense. O-line played great in the run game,” said Eagles coach Greg Dailer. “But defensively, we just played fantastic. Some great stops all night. The defensive touchdown, just a phenomenal defensive effort.

“We hadn’t really practiced the post (Hunter) scored on all week,” he continued. “I had it in the gameplan. … I talked to him today, and I’m like, ‘Kaid, if I call (that play), just turn on the burners, and we’re going to chuck it. … And then we just lucked out the way they were adjusting to our new motion. They were leaving him 1-on-1.

“This (game) has been on the board since March when we got the schedule,” Dailer said. “We knew it was a huge game for us. We’ve been prepping for it. … And it showed. Our defense was prepared.”

Arlington received the ball first and notched their first touchdown on the game’s opening drive in just over three minutes. Martin connected with Hunter on a 41-yard reception. The Vikings responded about four minutes later on their first drive when Matson found senior tight end Keagan Howard on an 18-yard play.

On the Eagles’ next drive, Martin, facing fourth-and-seven, scrambled to his right and hucked the ball to Hunter to get to Lake Stevens’ 14-yard line. Vikings junior defensive back Dylan Phinney then intercepted Martin’s pass in the end zone on the next play just before the conclusion of the first quarter, but eventually Lake Stevens gave it right back in the second quarter after not converting on fourth-and-one on Arlington’s 39-yard line.

With two minutes remaining before halftime, Eagles junior defensive back Eli Rae intercepted Matson’s pass on the Vikings’ 27-yard line, which quickly led to Hunter’s second touchdown. Senior defensive back Jake Willis intercepted Matson on Lake Stevens’ following drive to go into the locker room with a 14-7 lead.

“They just played better than us,” Vikings coach Tom Tri said. “We didn’t execute very well, and they did, and we made too many mistakes. … We got outcoached, out-worked. … (It’s) back to the drawing board, and we’re going to have to figure it out.”

Lake Stevens received the ball to begin the third quarter, and after six minutes, Matson found Howard in the end zone from nine yards out to tie the score.

Arlington didn’t let the Vikings gather any more points thereafter.

Martin dumped off a 3-yard pass to Molina about three minutes later to extend the lead 21-14. And less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Graham put the nail in Vikings’ coffin when he intercepted Matson’s pass and ran it back for the contest’s final score.

“At halftime, we yell out, ‘What’s the score? It’s 0-0.’ We come out with the same mentality we have at the beginning of the game,” Hunter said. “I thought it would be a little bit closer, but that’s what I like to see up on that scoreboard. … A few mistakes here and there, but I love the way I played today. I’d like to say that was my best offensive performance yet.”

Eagles senior running back Caleb Reed charted 19 carries for 109 yards, which played a big role in Arlington’s 301 total yards of offense. Willis recorded four receptions for 50 yards, and senior wide receiver Chase Deberry had three receptions for 25 yards.

Lake Stevens compiled 195 passing 101 rushing yards. Matson finished with 15 of 30 completed passes for 195 yards, senior running back Jayshon Limar had 15 carries for 76 yards and Howard, combined with freshman wide receiver Max Cook, added 11 receptions for 156 yards.

The seeding committee meets next week to decide where Arlington, Lake Stevens and Glacier Peak will be placed in the 4A District 1/2/3/4/5/6 winner-to-state, loser-out play-in bracket.

“That loss to Glacier Peak definitely shaped us into the team we are today,” Martin said. “I think we needed to be punched in the mouth a little bit.

“I didn’t think we’d get them like this, but I thought we’d get them for sure,” he continued. “My guys are just making plays. … (The defense) got scored on right away, and they locked in, and it was impressive. You don’t see many performances like that against Lake Stevens.”