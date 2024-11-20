State volleyball: Capsules for local 4A, 3A teams

Lynnwood blockers Makena Kaleo (29) and Harmony Johnson (10) prepare for a spike from Jackson’s Sakura Yokoo during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Ava Nowak points to teammate Lucy Cornelius for setting her up for the point during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Stanwood sophomore outside hitter Harper Neyens hits the ball during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match against Monroe in Stanwood, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Keira Beverford tries to tip the ball over the top of outstretched arms of Monroe’s Faith Fodge during the game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Maggie Cavanaugh sets the ball during the game against Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Julia DeLeone sets the ball during the game against Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood junior Harmony Johnson goes for the kill against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Lynnwood blockers Makena Kaleo (29) and Harmony Johnson (10) prepare for a spike from Jackson’s Sakura Yokoo during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Arlington’s Melissa Hadley spikes the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Tessa Mossburg passes the ball during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Ava Nowak points to teammate Lucy Cornelius for setting her up for the point during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Hanna Ligons tips the ball over the next during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens players celebrate to beating Eastlake in the 4A district semifinal game to advance to the final on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens junior outside hitter Laura Eichert hits the ball over the net for a kill in the Wesco 4A title game against Glacier Peak in Snohomish, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Six Snohomish County teams will be participating in the state volleyball tournaments this weekend at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Fourth-seeded Lake Stevens, 12th-seeded Glacier Peak and 16th-seeded Arlington are in the Class 4A bracket, and ninth-seeded Lynnwood, 12th-seeded Snohomish and 13th-seeded Stanwood are in the Class 3A bracket.

Matches take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23.

Recapping the Class 2A, 1A, 2B, and 1B tournaments that occurred last weekend, fourth-seeded Archbishop Murphy took home a fourth-place trophy in 2A after besting 13th-seeded Toppenish in the opening round and fifth-seeded Bainbridge in the quarterfinals before losing to first-seeded Ellensburg in the semifinals and second-seeded Burlington-Edison in the third-fourth place match. This season also marked the Wildcats’ first state appearance since 2016 when they finished third.

Here’s some information about the local teams for the upcoming weekend:

CLASS 4A

Lake Stevens

Record: 17-3

How they got here: Clinched state berth with win against seventh-seeded Mount Si in District 1/2 4A quarterfinals match. Went on to beat third-seeded Eastlake in semifinals and fourth-seeded Issaquah in championship.

About the Vikings: Since 2016, Lake Stevens has not only earned a state berth, but it’s also placed in the top eight at state in six out of its seven outings. The Vikings brought home a fourth-place trophy last year, which was preceded by a second-place finish in 2022, seventh in 2021 second in 2019, seventh in 2018 and eighth in 2016. Lake Stevens has also appeared in every district title match since 2016, winning that year, 2017, 2019 and most recently in 2024. Coach Kyle Hoglund’s team includes three seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen. The Vikings’ opening match is against 13th-seeded Tahoma at 11:45 a.m. on Court 1 on Nov. 22.

Glacier Peak

Record: 19-3

How they got here: Clinched state berth with win against seventh-seeded Mount Si in District 1/2 4A consolation match. Went on to beat eighth-seeded Arlington in both-teams-to-state, consolation match.

About the Grizzlies: This year marks Glacier Peak’s second-consecutive state appearance. The Grizzlies also advanced to state as a 3A program in 2011 and 2012 and placed second in 1979. Coach Dave Thorn’s team includes seven seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.

“We hope to place in the top eight,” Thorn said. “This team is very talented and has the potential to do very well. We have a lot of seniors, and they play very steady volleyball, never getting freaked out or worried no matter how chaotic the game gets. We can play great defense and extend rallies, which will frustrate a lot of teams.”

Glacier Peak’s opening match is against fifth-seeded Camas at 9:45 a.m. on Court 5 on Nov. 22.

Arlington

Record: 15-6

How they got here: Clinched state berth with win against sixth-seeded Lake Washington in District 1/2 4A loser-out, consolation match. Went on to lose to fifth-seeded Glacier Peak in both-teams-to-state, consolation match.

About the Eagles: Arlington placed sixth at state in 2019 and 2021 as a 3A program, and in their first year as a 4A competitor, the Eagles were still able to put themselves in contention for another program trophy. Arlington fell to Monroe in the District 1 3A winner-to-state, loser-out match in 2022 but captured third place in 2021 and 2019. Recently voted Wesco 4A coach of the year, Rose Granroth’s team includes seven seniors, six juniors and one freshman.

“I want to see our team be able to face adversity and stay united and control the things we can control. I hope to see an improvement on unforced errors and consistent energy with intentional communication,” Granroth said. “We have proven that when we are able to attend to these details that we are a force to be reckoned with. … Staying disciplined and getting early reads on defense will be the key to moving forward in the tournament.”

The Eagles’ opening match is against first-seeded Curtis at 11:45 a.m. on Court 3 on Nov. 22.

CLASS 3A

Lynnwood

Record: 14-6

How they got here: Clinched state berth with win against first-seeded Stanwood in District 1 3A semifinals match. Went on to beat second-seeded Snohomish in championship.

About the Royals: Lynnwood recorded an undefeated league record and conceded only one overall defeat last year enroute to a district title and third-place state trophy. That success was preceded in 2022 when the Royals advanced to state for the first time since 2003. Lynnwood repeated as district champion this year with Coach Annalise Nash’s team of nine seniors, three juniors and two sophomores.

“My expectations going into state and what I want to see from them is simply that they leave their heart out on the court, play together, lock in on defense and hit their spots on offense,” Nash said. “If they do that, they can compete with the best teams in this state. We aren’t outcome-oriented, we are process-oriented, and we want them to stay present and in the moment.”

The Royals’ opening match is against eighth-seeded Liberty at 3:30 p.m. on Court 1 on Nov. 22.

Snohomish

Record: 13-6

How they got here: Clinched state berth with win against third-seeded Edmonds-Woodway in District 1 3A semifinals match. Went on to lose to fourth-seeded Lynnwood in championship match.

About the Panthers: Snohomish has tallied several trips to state since placing fifth in 2010 as a 4A program. The Panthers returned to state in 2013 and 2014 but didn’t place again until they became a 3A program and finished eighth in 2017, fifth in 2018 and made an appearance in 2019. Snohomish earned state berths in 2021 and 2022 but didn’t place. Snohomish was district runner-up this year, champion in 2022, fourth in 2021, runner-up in 2019 and 2018 and third in 2017. Coach Morgan Doyle’s team includes eight seniors, four juniors and one sophomore.

“I would love to see my team work together as a unit. I want to see them communicating, calling out what they see on the court and going all out to touch every single ball,” Doyle said. “I can’t wait to see my players continue to thrive and grow and look forward to a competitive and hard-working journey as we compete at state.”

The Panthers’ opening match is against fifth-seeded Seattle Prep at 1:30 p.m. on Court 4 on Nov. 22.

Stanwood

Record: 14-4

How they got here: Clinched state berth with win against seventh-seeded Everett in District 1 3A winner-to-state, loser-out consolation match.

About the Spartans: Stanwood has earned 12 state berths since 1992 and notched another one this year. However, the Spartans haven’t placed in any of their recent outings in 2017, 2018 or 2021 but did earn a district runner-up finish in 2021. This year, Stanwood split matches with Snohomish, which was its only league loss, and the result could possibly foreshadow what may be a decent team finish this weekend. If Stanwood wins its first two matches and Snohomish is victorious in its opening match, the two teams would face off in the quarterfinals. Coach Megan Amundson’s team includes one senior, eight juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. The Spartans’ opening match is against 20th-seeded Lakes at 8 a.m. on Court 4 on Nov. 22.