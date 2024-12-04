Why Seattle is a favourite holiday season destination

The Space Needle is at the heart of Seattle’s Winterfest activities, including a New Year’s Eve light show and midnight countdown. Rudy Willingham photo / Visit Seattle

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No matter the time of year, Seattle offers endless opportunities for adventure, relaxation and celebration. Come December, many of those celebrations take on a decidedly festive note!

Whether you’re drawn to twinkling lights and seasonal spectacle, the arts or unique shopping opportunities, get ready to embrace the spirit of the season and create unforgettable memories in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most enchanting locales.

(And if you want to pair those festivities with skiing, hiking or winter paddling, you’ll be able to do that, too!)

Seattle Christmas Market

The Seattle Christmas Market brings the charm of traditional German Christmas markets to the Pacific Northwest, blending old-world festivity with local flair.

Featuring more than 80 artisan huts, it’s the ideal destination for finding handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list. Visitors can enjoy festive food and drinks, including Glühwein, Feuerzangenbowle, German beers and seasonal treats, all while exploring the market’s vibrant atmosphere.

The Flying Stage, nestled within the iconic Christmas Pyramid, hosts lively holiday entertainment to delight attendees of all ages. Families can revel in activities like riding the Christmas Carousel, embarking on a scavenger hunt, and meeting the cheerful mascots, Holly and Jolly.

This enchanting market captures the spirit of the season, offering a sip-and-stroll experience, unique shopping, and festive fun for creating cherished holiday memories.

Where: South Fountain Lawn and Fisher Pavilion

South Fountain Lawn and Fisher Pavilion When: To Dec. 24

READ MORE: 12 great things to do in Seattle when it rains

Enchant at T-Mobile Park

After four holiday seasons away, Enchant Christmas is returning to T-Mobile Park!

Featuring a dazzling Christmas light maze, ice-skating trail, ferris wheel, photo ops, live entertainment and “Santa’s Magic Timepiece” adventure, this is truly an enchanting holiday experience.

Where: T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S

T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S When: To Dec. 29

Crafty’s Handmade HoliDAYS

Kid-friendly crafts, live music, and unique handmade gifts at Pike Place Market.

Where: MarketFront Pavillion, 1901 Western Ave

MarketFront Pavillion, 1901 Western Ave When: Dec. 16 to 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Arts

Catch another classic with George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker by the Pacific Northwest Ballet at McCaw Hall, to Dec. 28, or sing along with the delightful Ho Ho Ho! Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show at multiple Puget Sound area locations through Dec. 21.

Dazzling displays

WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo

WildLanterns returns to Woodland Park Zoo with an all-new, immersive, wild wonder that promises a magical holiday experience for all.

Explore the Mystical Forest, Bright Desert Highway, Marvelous Mammals and more!

Where: 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle

5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle When: To Jan. 19, 2025

Seattle Center Winterfest (To Dec. 31)

Enjoy weekend entertainment on the Armory Stage, take in the winter train and village display, and through Dec. 22, shop the Winterfest World Bazaar.

Come New Year’s Eve, it’s time for entertainment and festivities throughout the grounds, a Fountain of Light show and a celebratory extravaganza at the Space Needle, counting down to midnight.

READ MORE: Highs and lows: 4 ideas to frame your holiday travel around Washington (plus nearby Portland + Vancouver)

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