Kamiak’s Victor Sanchez Hernandez signs football LOI with UW

Kamiak High School’s Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr. puts on a University of Washington football helmet. Sanchez Hernandez, a three-star edge player, signed a letter of intent to play for the Huskies. (Photo courtesy of Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr.)

Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr. signs his letter of intent to play football at the University of Washington on Dec. 4, 2024 at Kamiak High School. (Photo courtesy of Ezra Davis)

Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr. signs his letter of intent to play football at the University of Washington on Dec. 4, 2024 at Kamiak High School. (Photo courtesy of Ezra Davis)

MUKILTEO — Wednesday afternoon saw high school prospects from across Washington sign letters of intent to play at institutions of all levels. For Kamiak edge rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr., it was the realization of a longtime dream.

Sanchez Hernandez, the top-ranked edge in the class of 2025 in the state according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, signed with the University of Washington after announcing his commitment to the program in the summer.

“It’s been a dream school of mine,” said Sanchez Hernandez. “I just feel like I’ve always had a connection to UW.”

It was Sanchez Hernandez’s breakout junior season that caused Washington, and many others, to take notice. Sanchez Hernandez quickly built a relationship with the UW coaching staff by going on unofficial visits and to the spring game this year.

“They saw how eager I was,” said Sanchez Hernandez of his connection to the UW staff. “I’m still relatively new to the sport, and they just believed in me. At a camp, I balled out and they eventually offered me… a week or two later, I committed.”

As has been the nature of Sanchez Hernandez’s high school career, his recruitment was a quick process. This was no accident, as Sanchez Hernandez believed getting his recruitment squared away early would allow him to have a strong final season at Kamiak.

That increased focus brought Sanchez Hernandez a productive senior season, as the 6-foot-6-inch, 240-pound defender posted 50 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, and five sacks in nine games. This team-oriented mindset is why Sanchez Hernandez believes he will be an asset at UW.

“I just feel like I’m playing with a bigger purpose than just myself,” said Sanchez Hernandez. “That’s something you want on a team because you’re not being selfish.”

Coming in as a true freshman, Sanchez Hernandez admitted the bright lights of Husky Stadium will take some getting used to. As a former Junior Olympics Taekwondo athlete, though, Sanchez Hernandez believes he has the mental fortitude to navigate the expectations that await him on Montlake.

“I had a good foundation of what it means to be a true high-level competing athlete,” said Sanchez Hernandez of his transition from martial arts to football. “When we get to play at those big stadiums, that’s going to be something new to me.”

Sanchez Hernandez will be back on the national stage next fall, this time as a Husky.