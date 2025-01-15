Lake Stevens’ Eichert becomes second-ever area Gatorade POY recipient

Lake Stevens junior Laura Eichert, The Herald’s 2024 Volleyball Player of the Year, has been named Washington Gatorade Player of the Year. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens junior Laura Eichert, The Herald’s 2024 Volleyball Player of the Year, has been named Washington Gatorade Player of the Year. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

LAKE STEVENS — Lake Stevens star outside hitter Laura Eichert’s outstanding 2024 season has netted her practically every honor the WIAA and Wesco have to offer. Eichert’s school-record 746 kills and team-high 49 blocks highlighted a campaign in which she finished first-team all-state, first-team All-Wesco, won The Herald’s Volleyball Player of the Year and won the WIAA 4A tournament MVP award.

But the University of San Diego commit’s season ended with an award that has gone untouched by an area volleyball player for over 15 years: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year.

Widely recognized as the highest honor for a high school athlete, the last area volleyball player to win the Gatorade Player of the Year was Monroe outside hitter Kylin Munoz in 2009. Eichert and Munoz are now the only two area volleyball players to win the distinction since its introduction in the 1995-‘96 season.

“I was just really surprised when I got it and I was really honored quite frankly,” Eichert said. “This award feels really special and I’m very proud to be bringing this attention to our school and community.”

The prize not only comes with prestige but the opportunity to inspire the next generation. Eichert’s award entailed $1,000 of donation money for a youth athletics program in the area. Eichert, who was born and raised in Lake Stevens, has decided to give that money to the Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club.

“It’s where I started playing volleyball and met a lot of my friends,” Eichert said of the Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club. “It was a really positive experience and I’m happy to be able to help them out a little bit.”

Eichert, a junior, will have an opportunity to join rare company next year. She will have a shot at repeating as Gatorade Player of the Year and becoming just the third player in state history to do so.

For now, Eichert is committed to improving her game by playing club volleyball with the North Pacific Juniors in Oregon. In the fall, Eichert and the Vikings will be looking for their fourth consecutive Wesco 4A title in her tenure and an elusive state title to finish off one of the most impressive resumes in Washington volleyball history.