Overblown ‘crisis’ blocking legitimate prescription opioids

Over the last decade or so, mainstream media like The Herald have repeatedly warned us of the “opioid crisis” and how ever more paternalistic actions are needed to combat it and prevent people from experimenting with these powerful painkillers because they inevitably lead to disastrous addiction (“Congress should improve access to opioid alternatives,” The Herald, April 19).

The result is that as a bona fide arthritis patient, I now cost taxpayers around $900 for an ER visit (through Medicare) when I need another 12 oxycodones or hydrocodones because I can’t find a clinic doctor in Snohomish County who will write me a regular monthly prescription for that modest quantity of pills.

Meanwhile, addicts of deadly alcohol and tobacco products — which together cause far more deaths annually than all prescription opioids — need only visit the nearest convenience store to obtain their next unlimited fix, no prescription required.

The real “opioid crisis” is that Americans have fallen for another overblown drug scare by various hypocritical do-gooders sticking their noses into the personal habits of people that are none of their business. If I ever take too much oxy or hydrocodone and fatally OD, I take full responsibility for my death and want no sympathy from opioid-crisis propagandists.

Jack Hyland

Arlington