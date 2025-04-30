President Trump wrong on Garcia, tariffs and Ukraine

At this point, what I’ll say about deportations is that the Trump administration is in violation of the Supreme Court order that it facilitate the return of Kilmar Arbrego Garcia.

I believe he should be returned and then afforded due process regarding whether he should then be deported.

Next, like the majority of polled Americans, I disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy (and tariffs- although I expect him to cave soon on them, especially regarding China).

Finally, his foreign policy, which sucked during his first term, is very un-American. I mostly base my assertion on his handling of Russia and Ukraine. Let’s start with this truth regarding things that are opposite. Trump and the human loving Pope Francis were opposite.

Trump, as repeatedly seen, has many sycophants. What hasn’t clearly been reported is that Trump himself is a sycophant in his relationship with Russia’s Putin. I’m not surprised with him siding with Putin regarding Putin’s terms for ending the war he started and perpetrated vs. Ukraine. What I have great trouble with is a policy of and action by the United States to end support for Ukraine if President Zelensky does not concede the stolen areas to Russia that it occupies.

Admittedly not well-versed in military operations, | nevertheless think our flawed leader (by election) should switch sides and seriously consider telling Putin it is the USA that holds the cards and will play them to his great detriment unless Russia immediately relinquishes all of most of the property in Ukraine it occupies.

Tom Gish Sr.

Marysville