SAVE Act would disenfranchise women, minorities

I have lived a long time in this beautiful country. Distressingly, we have a convicted criminal as U.S. president.

Donald Trump manifests his unlawful intentions as he arrests judges, threatens universities free speech rights, deports people without due process, illegally withholds funds Congress has allocated, enacts punishing tariffs, insults our allies, and supports our enemies, the war criminal, Putin, in particular.

Remember, Trump was also found liable for sexual abuse.

Note Trump’s disparagement of women; and of minorities, the “Access Hollywood” tapes, his “Muslim Ban,” family separations at the U.S. border. And the complete elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from federal agencies.

The most recent and still viable manifestation of the war against women and minorities is one of the most dangerous voter suppression bills we’ve seen. It is called Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. Its goal is clear: make it harder for millions of Americans to register and vote. It recently passed the Republican dominated House.

The SAVE Act’s requirements are that American citizens show a birth certificate, passport, or another document proving citizenship when they register to vote.

This bill would have a devastating impact on women and minorities — most notably on the approximately 69 million women in America who legally changed their last names when they got married — because the SAVE Act requires a birth certificate that matches the name of the person registering to vote. It would also ban online voter registration, gutting the most accessible tools we have.

Already approved by the House, the SAVE act is now in the Senate.

Karen Guzak

Snohomish