Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, May 8

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Weekend baseball prep roundup for Thursday, May 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

Mountlake Terrace 3, Shorecrest 0

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Jeremy Perreault threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking two as the Hawks (11-10 overall) advanced to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Leadoff hitter Owen Meek went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run for Terrace. Shorecrest finished the season 13-9.

Meadowdale 10, Everett 3

EVERETT — Meadowdale advanced, and will play Mount Vernon 2 p.m. Saturday at Sherman Anderson Field.

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

Jackson 3, Woodinville 0

BELLEVUE — Drew Pepin’s four-hit shutout led the Timberwolves (15-6) into the double-elimination phase of the tournament. Jackson, seeded eighth, faces top seed North Creek 1 p.m. Saturday at Bannerwood Park.

Kamiak 10, Skyline 8

BELLEVUE — No. 5 Kamiak (14-7) advanced, and will face fourth-seeded Lake Washington 10 a.m. Saturday at Bannerwood Park.

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Bothell 10, Arlington 2

2A District 1 Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 1, Sehome 0

BELLINGHAM — The fourth-seeded Wildcats advanced to the semifinals, where they will play No. 1 Anacortes 6 p.m. Saturday at Daniels Field in Anacortes.

Burlington-Edison 4, Lakewood 1

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 14, Concrete 1