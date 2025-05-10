Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Weekend prep boys soccer roundup for May 9-10:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 4 Marysville Getchell 5, No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 2

MARYSVILLE — Abdala Hassani recorded four goals and an assist as the Chargers (9-4-2) cruised into a winner-to-state date with No. 1 Monroe, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium. Josh Baena also scored, while Lex Porras set up Hassani twice with assists. Kaleb Christy and Conner Doherty also had assists.

No. 6 Edmonds-Woodway 3, No. 3 Mount Vernon 1

MOUNT VERNON — Alex Plumis had a goal and an assist for the Warriors, who will face second-seeded Shorewood for a state playoff berth 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium. Tom Robles and Jesus Ortiz Suarez each scored a goal, while Oliver Zoloth and David Salgado each had an assist.

— — — — — —

No. 1 Monroe 3, No. 9 Lynnwood 1

No. 2 Shorewood 1, No. 7 Shorecrest 0 (4-2 PK)

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 10 Hazen 2, No. 2 Lake Stevens 1

No. 4 Newport 3, No. 5 Jackson 0

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 3 Squalicum 2, No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 0

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 5 Bellingham 4, No. 9 Marysville Pilchuck 0

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

FRIDAY

Emerald Sound Tournament

No. 1 University Prep 2, King’s 0