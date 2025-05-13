A ‘hands-on’ president is what we need

The “Hands Off” protesting people are dazed and confused. They are telling the government to stop interfering with their lives. They think all is good.

With their mindset, they want nothing to change. I guess they want the government waste, the government fraud, the government damage to continue. The debt is real, the fraud is real, the waste is real. “Hands Off” will never solve these problems. We need to start making our government accountable to us. And that is what Donald Trump is trying to do.

Bruce A. Ferguson

Snohomish