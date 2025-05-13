Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, May 13
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, May 13:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)
No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 5, No. 5 Bellingham 2
EVERETT — Zach Mohr’s hat trick and Corvan Lara’s three assists kept the Wildcats’ season alive. Kyler Phillips and Jason Angel also scored for Archbishop Murphy (13-3-1). The Wildcats, who got assists from Marco Herrera and Jason Angel, must win two games to advance to state, starting with a 7 p.m. Thursday game at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)
No. 2 Shorewood 2, No. 6 Edmonds-Woodway 0
SHORELINE — The Stormrays earned a trip to state, and will play Monroe for the district title 5 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.
No. 1 Monroe 3, No. 4 Marysville Getchell 0
SHORELINE — Monroe advanced to Saturday’s district championship game.
Read The Herald’s report of the game here.
3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)
No. 7 Shorecrest 2, No. 3 Mount Vernon 1
No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 2, No. 9 Lynnwood 1