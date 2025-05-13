Archbishop Murphy senior Zach Mohr sends a penalty kick into the bottom right corner to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the final minutes of the first half against Anacortes during their 3-0 win in the District 1 2A Boys Soccer quarterfinals in Everett, Washington on May 8, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, May 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 5, No. 5 Bellingham 2

EVERETT — Zach Mohr’s hat trick and Corvan Lara’s three assists kept the Wildcats’ season alive. Kyler Phillips and Jason Angel also scored for Archbishop Murphy (13-3-1). The Wildcats, who got assists from Marco Herrera and Jason Angel, must win two games to advance to state, starting with a 7 p.m. Thursday game at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

No. 2 Shorewood 2, No. 6 Edmonds-Woodway 0

SHORELINE — The Stormrays earned a trip to state, and will play Monroe for the district title 5 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.

No. 1 Monroe 3, No. 4 Marysville Getchell 0

SHORELINE — Monroe advanced to Saturday’s district championship game.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 7 Shorecrest 2, No. 3 Mount Vernon 1

No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 2, No. 9 Lynnwood 1