Prep boys soccer roundup for Thursday, May 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1/2 4A Tournament

No. 2 Lake Stevens 2, No. 3 Mount Si 1

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (13-4-0) clinched their second straight state berth with a narrow win over the Wildcats. Lake Stevens will play Lincoln on Saturday for fifth place at the tournament. Goal scorers were not reported for this match.

No. 9 Lincoln 5, No. 5 Jackson 1

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (13-6-1) fell in a loser-out matchup with the Lynx as they end their 2025 campaign in the district tournament. Goal scorers were not reported for this match.

District 1 2A Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 2, Lynden 1

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats avoided elimination for the second consecutive game with a win over the Lions. They’ll need to do it again Saturday as they face Squalicum — the only team that has beaten them in the postseason — in a loser-out, winner-to-state duel. Goal scorers were not reported for this match.