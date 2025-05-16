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Everett gets its fill of music at Fisherman’s Village

Published 6:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

By Will Geschke

Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman's Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
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Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman's Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Bear Axe performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Bear Axe performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Bear Axe performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
The Anthony Brock Group performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Will Geschke / The Herald Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.
PHOTOS BY Will Geschke / The Herald Bear Axe performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.
Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.
Bear Axe performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.
Clothing Optional performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.
Bear Axe performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.
The Anthony Brock Group performs at the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival on Thursday in Everett.

EVERETT — The annual Fisherman’s Village Music Festival returned to downtown Everett on Thursday, bringing bands from across the Northwest to perform at the three-day event.

The festival saw bands like Bear Axe, Clothing Optional and the Anthony Brock Group perform Thursday in Apex Everett, a downtown event venue at 1611 Everett Ave.

The Everett Music Initiative, a local nonprofit, first launched the festival in May 2014. The organization also operates the Music at the Marina, an annual concert series at the Port of Everett. That series is set to begin July 10 and run through Aug. 28.

Tickets are available online at thefishermansvillage.com/tickets.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.

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