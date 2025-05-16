Weekend prep boys soccer roundup for May 16-17

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Weekend prep boy soccer roundup for May 16-17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY

3A District 1 Tournament

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Sedro-Woolley 0

SHORELINE — Joey Dornay scored one goal and assisted on the other as the Warriors (12-6-2 overall) advanced to the state tournament. Alex Plumis also scored on an assist from Ben Browne, and goalkeeper Daniel Abraham earned a shutout.

Shorecrest 4, Marysville Getchell 1

SHORELINE — The Scots (11-7-2 overall) advanced to the state tournament while ending Marysville Getchell’s season at 9-6-2.

Shorewood 1, Monroe 0

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (16-2-1 overall) won their third straight district title. Both teams advanced to state.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

2A District 1 Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 1, Squalicum 0

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats won the winner-to-state, loser-out game on the 12th penalty kick. Cameron Ilgenfritz recorded the shutout in goal for Archbishop Murphy (15-3-2 overall).

4A District 1-2 Tournament (both to state)

No. 9 Lincoln (Seattle) 1, No. 2 Lake Stevens 0