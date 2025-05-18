Candidates without opponents should decline donations

No candidates registered to run against Jared Mead or Nate Nehring for Snohomish County Council. Neither of these two candidates need to pay for campaign signs, candidate mailers, ads or pizza parties for their volunteers.

Either they should not accept any contributions from the Master Builders or others or they should immediately show their actual commitment to housing by directing the contributions in their entirety to Habitat for Humanity or some organization that provides shelter with no strings attached.

Charles R Lie

Gold Bar