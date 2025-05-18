Reverse Congress librarian’s unjust firing

I am beyond heartbroken by the unceremonious firing of Dr. Carla Hayden, our beloved Librarian of Congress, by the Trump administration. Dr. Hayden has dedicated her life to making libraries accessible for all.

She has traveled the country sharing the love of literature and championing our First Amendment right to read. I’m equally appalled and furious at the blatant lies spewed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt to justify Hayden’s firing: that our librarian had an ulterior “DEI” agenda and was caught putting “inappropriate books” in the hands of children. Never mind that no one under the age of 16 is allowed to check books out from the Library of Congress, and that the books it holds within are written for every age and ethnic background you can think of.

Like everything else this administration does — and the congressional Republicans cowering behind it — Dr. Hayden’s firing is petty, stupid, and pointlessly cruel. She should be reinstated immediately to carry out the rest of her term. Failing that, Leavitt owes Dr. Hayden an apology for tarnishing her reputation; not that she would ever give her one.

Shannon Ozog Somes

Monroe