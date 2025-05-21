DIYers should get a PUD’s heat-pump break, too

I have just completed a do-it-yourself installation of a central heat pump system to replace an electric furnace. I understand the Snohomish PUD energy saving rebate is only offered if I paid an overpriced contractor to do the work. This seems highly unfair!

I am guessing that the contractors participate in covering some of the cost of the rebate but why can’t I receive a proportional rebate representing what the PUD would actually pay out? I have still done my part to reduce my energy usage, which is the point of the whole thing? I feel this is something that should be changed.

Rob Relf

Bothell