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Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

2A State Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 4, Tumwater 1

EVERETT — Zach Mohr scored twice as the Wildcats (16-3-2) moved on to the second round of the state playoffs with a resounding victory.

Kyler Phillips and Jason Angel each contributed a goal and an assist. Lochlan Shevlin and Henry Fahey each added an assist for the fourth-seeded Wildcats, who will face Tuesday’s North Kitsap-Quincy winner at 1 p.m. Saturday at Archbishop Murphy H.S.

3A State Tournament

Central Kitsap 2, Shorecrest 1

SHORELINE — The No. 16 Scots saw their season end with an 11-8-2 record.

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BASEBALL

3A State Tournament

Shorewood 5, Ridgeline 3

SHORELINE — James Connolly doubled twice, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the No. 13 Stormrays (16-8) past No. 20 Ridgeline and into the second round. Connolly also gave Shorewood four innings on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned). Relief pitcher Finn Liekkio made sure Connolly’s performance stood up by throwing three scoreless innings to close it out. Kanata Barber went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs for the Stormrays, who will face No. 4 Ballard, 1 p.m. Saturday at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

Snohomish 6, Bellevue 2

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers came back to take down the Wolverines.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.