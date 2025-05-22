Cuts to scientific research cut us off from solutions

Where to start with the actions Donald Trump has taken which worry me: the economy, denial of court orders, etc., but I what alarms me is down the list; the abandonment of scientific research.

We need desperately to find more, safe sources of energy, batteries, pharmaceutical treatments, AI computation, agricultural response to climate change, on and on. I can hear the current administration saying “who cares how far it is to the next Sun?” Allow me to offer a scientist who changed the world about 500 years ago: Copernicus. The earth goes around the sun, not the other way around.

Troy Myers

Edmonds